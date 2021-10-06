Cyber Group names Pratik Malviya as Newest Vice President

Pratik joined the company's Noida India office as a consultant in 2008 before moving to Dallas in 2016. Pratik's passion for technology and people allowed him to work for a diverse client base ranging from Financial Services, Retail, and Energy to Direct Selling. Throughout his 13 years of career at Cyber Group, Pratik has steadily risen in ranks and influence by growing the teams around him and architecting cutting-edge cross-functional solutions. Colleagues admire his relentless pursuit of excellence in everything he does. Clients value his keen attention to quality and efficiency.