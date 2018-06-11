Cyber Group partners with AutonomIQ to launch AI-based testing and quality solutions

"In my world, 8 out of 10 customers have to choose between quality and speed as their automation becomes outdated," said Saurajit Kanungo, Cyber Group's President. "With AutonomIQ, we not only test faster, but instead spend our time delivering new features since their AI maintains all the automation for us."

Today, Cyber Group offers clients end to end services including custom development, application support, data analytics, and software quality. Leveraging autonomous testing to intelligently automating QA, Cyber Group can deliver innovative solutions to customers faster, without being constrained by quality.

"We are excited to work with Cyber Group and create an offering that unlocks a lot of time and money for customers," said Ram Shanmugam, Co-Founder and CEO of AutonomIQ. "Allowing Cyber Group's solution specialists to focus on innovation and value creation enables them to deliver faster business outcomes to customers without having to worry about the nuts and bolts of creating and maintaining automation."

About Cyber Group

Cyber Group helps companies grow in unison with the ever-changing marketplace by implementing solutions with fast entry-to-market results. With proven leadership and exceptional employee retention rate, clients can be sure they are guided by only the most experienced advisors. For more information, visit www.cygrp.com

About AutonomIQ

AutonomIQ is a cloud platform that uses AI and machine learning to autonomously test, release and deploy software, thereby increasing velocity of software releases without compromising quality. With pre-built integrations to common web applications and SaaS providers, customers can instantly create test cases, generate test scripts and test data, and execute tests. Using deep-learning and AI algorithms, AutonomIQ detects changes, enables self-healing for test assets and provides advanced diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.autonomiq.io

