Cyber Group Ranks in Top 10 for Dallas Business Journal's List of Largest Software Development Companies

Cyber Group has been featured on the list of Best Places to Work in recent years. The executive team encourages team members to work together and to strive to be of value. Humphrey encourages the team to "invest in one another because with the intention of helping one another, we will succeed." The company announced 40 promotions in 2019 and has added 48 new members to their ranks. They hold over 40 Salesforce certifications among over 30 Salesforce certified employees. Their growth has also led them to open their newest office location in Houston in recent months.