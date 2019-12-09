NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cyber Insurance Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cyber insurance market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831919/?utm_source=PRN

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cyber insurance market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global cyber insurance market report to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters



•Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

•Report Structure – This chapter gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

•Introduction – The introduction section gives the segmentation of the cyber insurance market by type and by end-user covered in this report.

•Market Characteristics – This chapter of the report defines and explains the cyber insurance market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

•Supply Chain – This chapter of the report defines and explains the key players in the cyber insurance market supply chain.

•Customer Information – The customer information section covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global cyber insurance market.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global cyber insurance market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•Global Cyber Insurance Market – Timeline – This section describes the evolution of the cyber insurance in four major timelines: Past (1990s-2014), Present (2014-2018), Near Future (2018-2022) and Future (2023-2030).

•Regulatory Landscape – This section provides the regulatory framework for the cyber insurance industry in the USA, Europe, China, Japan and other countries.

•Recent Cyber Attacks And Their Impacts – This section provides a description of five recent cyber-attacks and their impacts on the business operations.

•Technologies Aiding The Cyber Insurance Industry – This sections describes five technologies that help optimizing operations of cyber insurance providers.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022), 2025 and 2030 market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

•Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, growth, and market share comparison by region.

•Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global cyber insurance market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the cyber insurance market size, percentage of GDP, and average cyber insurance market expenditure.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This section also gives information on industry metrics that affect or influence the cyber insurance market. Industry metrics covered in this section include number of employees and number of enterprises. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa and major countries within each region.

•Competitive Landscape – This section includes details on the competitive landscape of the global cyber insurance market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter includes the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions that have shaped the market in recent years.

•Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on the findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is a significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Type Of Distribution Channel: Brokers; Tied Agents And Branches; Direct and Other Channels; Bancassurance

By Type Of Insurance: Standalone, Package, Personal

By Size Of Business: Mid, Large, Small

By Type Of Claim: Ransomware, Hacker, Business Email Compromise, Malware/Virus, Phishing, Third Party, Rogue Employee, Legal Action, Paper Records, Programming Error, Staff Mistake, Lost/Stolen Laptop/Device, Others

By End-Use: Professional Services, Media, Healthcare, Government Bodies (Public), Financial Services, Retail And Wholesale, Education, Manufacturing, IT Services, Others



Companies Mentioned: Chubb Limited; AXA Group; American International Group, Inc.; Beazley Insurance Co, Inc.; The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Countries: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



