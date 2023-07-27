Cyber Insurance Market size worth $ 68.17 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 24.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Cyber Insurance Market Size By Deployment Model, By Service Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Cyber Insurance Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cyber Insurance Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 9.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68.17 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=80249

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cyber Insurance Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Cyber Insurance Market: Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Global Impact

The Cyber Insurance Industry offers insurance for first-party damages as well as third-party claims for businesses dealing with cyber-related security breaches or comparable occurrences. This insurance intends to cover expenses related to recovering from internet-based cyber damages, including indemnity from data breach-related legal actions, loss of privacy, and network security breaches. Rising cyberattacks pose a severe threat to people, businesses, and nations, which is why more people are using cyber insurance solutions.

Due to mandated cybersecurity laws and data protection legislation, there has been an increase in demand for cyber insurance. Globally, governments and law enforcement organizations have taken steps to improve data security. The COVID-19 epidemic has highlighted the importance of cyber insurance coverage even more, with some regions requiring state contractors handling regulated personal information to obtain cyber insurance.

Insurance companies are increasingly focusing on cyber insurance measures due to a number of data privacy laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union and the US's Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Future adoption of the cyber insurance market is anticipated to be fueled by the growth in cyberattacks during the pandemic and rising digitization. Businesses are becoming more conscious of the potential business disruption risks associated with cyberspace, and different sectors, like banking and healthcare, are seeing an increase in the number of obligatory data security rules, which is further driving market expansion.

The increased cost of cyber insurance, however, is a significant barrier to the market's expansion. Due to ransomware assaults in recent years, insurance companies have had to pay out hefty claims. The expense of retrieving infected systems is substantial, despite the fact that certain cyber insurance coverage do not cover ransom payments. Because of this, cyber insurance providers are raising the cost of coverage to account for new services like negotiating with hackers and helping with data recovery from ransomware attacks. Due to this, businesses now place a higher priority on enhancing cybersecurity safeguards than raising insurance rates.

Due to the significant need for security solutions in the region, North America now owns the largest share of the global market for cyber security software. The region's need for cyber insurance is influenced by the presence of major international corporate headquarters and offices in North America. The region's cyber security software market is expanding as a result of strict government rules requiring security measures for data protection.

The "Global Cyber Insurance Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Sophos, Trend Micro, Cisco Systems, HPE, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc, Symantec Corporation.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cyber Insurance Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cyber Insurance Market into Deployment Model, Service Type, Organization Size, Application, And Geography.

Cyber Insurance Market, by Deployment Model

Cloud-based



On-premise

Cyber Insurance Market, by Service Type

Wireless security



Application security



Network security



Endpoint security



Others

Cyber Insurance Market, by Organization Size

Large Companies



Small and Medium Businesses

Cyber Insurance Market, by Application

Government



IT and Telecommunications



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Retail



Healthcare



Aerospace and Defense



Manufacturing



Others

Cyber Insurance Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Railway Cybersecurity Market By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Security Type (Application Security, Network Security, Data Protection), By Type (Infrastructure, Onboard), By Application (Passenger Transit, Freight Trains), By Rail Type (Conventional Passenger Trains, Urban Transit, High-speed Rail), By Geography, And Forecast

Industrial Cybersecurity Market By Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security), By End-Use (Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemicals and Manufacturing), By Geography, And Forecast

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By Type of Solution (Identity and Access Management, Security Information and Event Management, Antivirus and Antimalware), By Type of Threat (DDoS, Malware, Advanced Persistent Threats), By End-use (Pharma & Chemicals, Medical Devices, Health Insurance, Hospitals), By Type of Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security), By Geography, And Forecast

Cybersecurity Solutions And Services Market By Product (Identity and Access Management (IAM), Risk and compliance management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Firewall, Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Others), By Application (Commercial, Personal), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 4 Cybersecurity Companies putting firewall between confidential data and malware

Visualize Cyber Insurance Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research