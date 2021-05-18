Cyber Intrusion Augmented-Reality Software Wins Patent

There's a big problem in cybersecurity: there is too much data and not enough people to analyze it. Current cybersecurity tools all present information the same way - as a spreadsheet with rows and rows of information that must be individually read, considered, and added to the analyst's mental model of what is being investigated.

"It's like trying to watch a baseball game through a drinking straw. You never see the whole picture" Jason Ingalls, Chief Executive Officer, explains, "That's why we built Viewpoint, to visualize every actor and every event in the cyberspace that we have data for, so we can understand what's going on and take action a lot faster. We can literally walk through a network node-by-node to trace an event all the way back to its source."

Viewpoint is a revolutionary, virtual technology that:

allows for the instant visualization of massive amounts of cybersecurity data

provides the ability to gain meaningful context about threats and anomalies to investigate

provides actionable insights that directly support decision making

serves as a training platform to learn cybersecurity analytics, presenting a standard data model that everyone from trainees to decision makers can see and understand

By adding an intuitive element designed for the way the human brain works, Viewpoint lets security professionals gain rapid situational awareness that's not possible in other data presentation systems. All available data layers are displayed simultaneously in the same 3D space.

Viewpoint was designed for Mission Defense Teams, Cyber Protection Teams (CPTs), Incident Responders (IR), Security Operations Centers (SOC), and those in Virtual and Augmented Reality Cyber Support (VR/AR) who must be able to quickly identify attacks through timely analysis of data in order to effectively protect our nation's most critical infrastructure.



Viewpoint Video: https://vimeo.com/361134568



About Ingalls: Ingalls has provided cybersecurity consulting, testing, managed detection and incident response services since 2010, and has been called upon to respond to some of the largest data breaches in history. The company's core focus is establishing Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence.

