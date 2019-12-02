Cyber Monday Beats Headphones Deals (2019): The Latest Beats Solo3, Studio3, Powerbeats & Pill+ Speaker Deals Listed by Consumer Walk
Check out the top Beats by Dre wireless headphones & speaker deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Beats Pill+, Studio3, Solo Pro, Solo3 & Powerbeats sales
Dec 02, 2019, 04:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare all the best Beats by Dre deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Consumer Walk have found the best Beats Solo3, Studio3, Powerbeats, Solo Pro and Pill+ headphones and speaker deals and are listing them below.
Best Beats by Dre deals:
- Save up to 57% on the best-selling Beats Solo3 headphones - at Amazon
- Save up to $50 on the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones - at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save up to 55% on Beats Powerbeats3 wireless headphones at Amazon
- Save up to $110 on Powerbeats wireless earphones at Amazon - check the latest deals on the Powerbeats3 & Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones
- Save up to 57% on Beats Solo wireless headphones at Amazon - click to see the latest prices on the latest Beats Solo Pro & Solo3 wireless headphones from the Matte and Club collections
- Beats Solo Pro available now at Walmart - check the latest deals on the top-rated Solo Pro headphones with active noise cancelation
- Save up to $70 on Beats Studio3 noise canceling wireless headphones at Amazon
- Save up to $134 on Beats by Dre wireless noise canceling headphones at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3, Solo Pro and Solo 3
- Save up to 38% on Beats Pill & Pill+ Portable Bluetooth speakers - at Amazon
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Beats by Dre wireless headphones & speakers at Walmart
- Save up to 67% on Beats by Dre Solo3, Studio3 & Powerbeats3 headphones and Pill speakers at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Beats by Dr. Dre, more popularly called Beats, is one of the leading brands in premium wireless headphones and is particularly loved for its signature deep bass. Beats offers a wide range of headphones for all types of users, including the wireless earcups Beats Solo3 and the wireless noise-canceling Beats Studio3. For those who wish a wider wireless range, the Beats Pill+ portable wireless speaker is an excellent option.
Are Cyber Monday deals still offered by retailers? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.
Last year Amazon and Walmart generated over 80% of total sales revenue on Cyber Monday.
