Cyber Monday Beats Headphones Deals (2019): The Latest Beats Solo3, Studio3, Powerbeats & Pill+ Speaker Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare all the best Beats by Dre deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Consumer Walk have found the best Beats Solo3, Studio3, Powerbeats, Solo Pro and Pill+ headphones and speaker deals and are listing them below.

Best Beats by Dre deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page . Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Beats by Dr. Dre, more popularly called Beats, is one of the leading brands in premium wireless headphones and is particularly loved for its signature deep bass. Beats offers a wide range of headphones for all types of users, including the wireless earcups Beats Solo3 and the wireless noise-canceling Beats Studio3. For those who wish a wider wireless range, the Beats Pill+ portable wireless speaker is an excellent option.

Are Cyber Monday deals still offered by retailers? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.

Last year Amazon and Walmart generated over 80% of total sales revenue on Cyber Monday.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk