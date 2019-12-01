Cyber Monday Bed & Bedding Deals (2019): Top Bed Frame, Pillow & Comforter Sales Researched by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best bed & bedding deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at The Consumer Post have found the best savings on wooden and metal bed bunks. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best bed & bedding deals:

● Save up to $188 on bed bases at Leesa

● Save on premium mattresses at the Purple.com Black Friday sale

● Save up to 25% on bedding at Tempur Pedic - deals available on cotton sheets and pillow sets

● Save up to $99 on premium Nectar memory foam mattresses at NectarSleep.com - deals include a choice of free weighted blanket/mattress protector and two memory foam pillows

● Save up to 43% on a wide range of beds, frames & bases from top-rated brands at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling twin, king & queen size bed frames and bunk beds

● Save up to 60% on beds and bed frames at Walmart

● Save up to 66% on premium bedding, sheets & pillows at Walmart

● Save on to $300 on a broad selection of beds, bed frames, mattresses & bedding essentials at the AshleyFurniture.com Black Friday sale

● Save up to 31% on a wide range of bunk beds at Amazon

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apart from supporting a mattress, a bed frame also adds to the aesthetic appeal of a bedroom. Bunk beds save space and allow more people to fit into a room too. A pillow, sheets and other bedding are needed for each bed to further boost comfort. A bed frame is an extra purchase that is always worth the money.

What makes Cyber Monday deals different from Black Friday? The vast majority of e-commerce websites stretch their holiday sales until Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday is so-called for the plethora of discounted electronics, gadgets and online-exclusive deals that retailers offer on what is typically the last day of the Black Friday sales.

Amazon leads other online retailers in Cyber Monday sales with 72% of all online sales in 2018 coming from purchases made on their website.

