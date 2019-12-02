Cyber Monday Cell Phone Deals (2019): The Best Smartphone Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk
A review of the best cell phone Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top mobile plan & unlocked smartphone sales
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Cyber Monday cell phone deals, featuring savings on OnePlus 7T Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 smartphones. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Consumer Walk.
Best iPhone deals:
- Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max, XS & XS Max at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
Best Android smartphone deals:
- Get up to $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited
- Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7 Pro (5G) - check the latest deals on the latest OnePlus 7 5G-enabled cell phones with 90Hz displays and 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - check the latest discounts on flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers at Sprint
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint
- Get a FREE Samsung TV when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ - at AT&TSave up to 43% on Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ prepaid smartphones - at Walmart
- Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40 and enjoy steep discounts on budget-friendly LG models
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to $600 on Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL - at Verizon Wireless
- Get the Google Pixel 4 for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
Now more popularly known as a smartphone, cell phones provide users with more than just mobile calling capabilities with which it was originally designed for. Modern smartphone models can easily and wirelessly connect to the Internet, giving users access to thousands of apps and games. The latest flagship models from Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Huawei, LG, Motorola and more offer different advanced features and capabilities in ever-slimmer and lighter designs.
Do Cyber Monday deals differ from Black Friday deals? Black Friday discounts on items generally last through the weekend up to Cyber Monday. Most retailers attempt to finish the annual shopping holiday strongly by offering new online-only deals and other special promotions on Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.
