Cyber Monday Cell Phone Deals List (2019): Verizon, AT&T, Sprint & Unlocked Mobile Phone Deals Shared by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Cyber Monday 2019 cell phone deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Consumer Walk.

Best cell phone deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The rapid increase in the number of cell phones sold in the US caused smartphone manufacturers to innovate and improve on current technology to accommodate the demand. Mobile phones now turn to foldable screens and even projection-based software. Consumers often choose unlocked phones to guarantee wide network coverage depending on the area that they are located.

Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, three of the largest telecoms in the US, typically run Cyber Monday deals on an extensive range of flagship smartphones and older cell phone models. Even the recently released iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 are included in their Cyber Monday offers. For unlocked handsets, consumers can opt for low monthly installment plans available from major carriers and retailers.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk