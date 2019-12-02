Cyber Monday Dell Laptop & Desktop PC Deals 2019: All the Best Dell Alienware, XPS & Inspiron Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Walk
Cyber Monday experts share the best Dell Inspiron, Alienware and XPS 15 & 13 laptop, desktop and monitor deals for shoppers in 2019
Dec 02, 2019, 04:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Cyber Monday Dell deals of 2019? Consumer Walk monitor savings on Dell gaming PCs, touchscreen laptops and HD monitors over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.
Best Dell deals:
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on Dell computers at Walmart and save up to $400 on top-rated Dell XPS laptops, PCs and monitors
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to 50% off on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated models like the Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Alienware and Inspiron 15 3000
- Save up to $140 on Dell Ultrasharp monitors at Walmart
- Save up to $400 on Dell XPS 13 & Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptops - at Walmart
- Save up to $445 on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $330 on Dell Alienware gaming desktops, laptops & monitors at Amazon
- Save up to $450 on Dell XPS laptops & PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to 32% on Dell Inspiron laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on Dell monitors - check the latest deals on full HD, IPS & LED monitors at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Both the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 have the same exterior laptop design. The former, though, is smaller with a 13.3 inch screen while the latter has a 15-inch display. Others can choose the XPS 13 2-in-1 for a more versatile convertible. Those who want to have more and spend less can choose to build a desktop with a UHD monitor and Alienware CPUs. Consumers who aim for portability can get the Dell Inspiron 3000, 5000 or 7000 series.
Why is it called Cyber Monday? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday enables shoppers to take advantage of more impressive online deals, particularly on computers and electronics items.
Cyber Monday in 2018 generated $7.9 billion in sales, making it the biggest online shopping event ever in the US.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Walk
