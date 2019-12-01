Cyber Monday Hoverboard Sale (2019): List of Walmart, Amazon & Razor Self Balancing Scooter Savings Shared by The Consumer Post
Save on Walmart, Segway, Razor and more top-rated hoverboards, go kart conversion kits and electric scooters at the Cyber Monday 2019 sale
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best hoverboard and self-balancing scooter Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at The Consumer Post.
Best Hoverboard deals:
- Save over 50% on the best-selling Hoverfly Ion hoverboard - this top-rated hoverboard has a powerful DUAL 200-watt electric engine and runs 4 miles on a single battery, on sale now at GOTRAX.com
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of hoverboards & self balancing scooters at Walmart - including deals on best-selling self-balancing scooters starting at as little as $89
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon - check live prices available from top-rated hoverboard brands such as Segway, Razor and Gotrax
- Save 50% on a wide range of self-balancing hoverboards and electric scooters - at the GOTRAX online store
- Get a top-rated hoverboard for only $89 at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on Razor Hovertrax hoverboards at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporters at Walmart
- Save up to $161 on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of electric scooters at Walmart
- Save up to 64% on Razor hoverboards at Amazon - deals available now on a range of Razor self-balancing scooters
- Get the top-rated Hoverfly Eco Hoverboard for $99 - at GOTRAX.com
- Save up to 25% on hoverboard go-kart conversion kits - at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Gifting a child with a self balancing scooter from Walmart or Amazon will encourage them to go outside and get active. The GOTRAX Hoverfly ECO has 500-watt dual motors to reach top speeds of 7.5 miles per hour. The SEGWAY miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Transporter deliver strong performance even on different terrains. The Razor Hovertrax 2.0 is made of scratch-resistant polymer. A hoverboard go kart attachment complements any type of self balancing scooter.
What makes Cyber Monday deals different from Black Friday? Exclusive online offers are the focal point of Cyber Monday, which is also typically the last day that shoppers can access Black Friday deals. Find more Cyber Monday deals listed here.
Since 2010, when over $1 billion USD in sales were generated, Cyber Monday has continued to be one of the biggest annual shopping days.
