Cyber Monday Hoverboard Sale (2019): List of Walmart, Amazon & Razor Self Balancing Scooter Savings Shared by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best hoverboard and self-balancing scooter Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at The Consumer Post.

Best Hoverboard deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Gifting a child with a self balancing scooter from Walmart or Amazon will encourage them to go outside and get active. The GOTRAX Hoverfly ECO has 500-watt dual motors to reach top speeds of 7.5 miles per hour. The SEGWAY miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Transporter deliver strong performance even on different terrains. The Razor Hovertrax 2.0 is made of scratch-resistant polymer. A hoverboard go kart attachment complements any type of self balancing scooter.

What makes Cyber Monday deals different from Black Friday? Exclusive online offers are the focal point of Cyber Monday, which is also typically the last day that shoppers can access Black Friday deals. Find more Cyber Monday deals listed here .

Since 2010, when over $1 billion USD in sales were generated, Cyber Monday has continued to be one of the biggest annual shopping days.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post