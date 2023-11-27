Cyber Monday Lawsuit Loans Gift Card Promo by Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding

Premier lawsuit funding company to provide free Christmas Holiday Season gift cards to any new customers that complete a full application from 9 AM to 7PM EST today.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Lawsuit Funding Company, announced today that they will be providing free gift cards to any new clients that complete a full application for funding today.

A full application is considered when the client has provided:

all required information including the cash advance amount needed, and their attorney contact and email address in order to request the necessary documents in order to evaluate the case.

The gift card is not contingent on funding approval; however, Legal-Bay must first accept your application as a viable case that it will fund. Gift cards will be mailed to all accepted applicants only on Cyber Monday, from 9AM to 7PM when sales reps will be standing by. The gift card money will come just in time for some extra holiday shopping cash, and hopefully act as a nice little bonus after dealing with the past year's inflation.

Legal-Bay empathizes with everyone who has been grappling with higher cost of living expenses. Employee wages have not kept up with inflation, and corporate greed has priced everything from gas to groceries out of most people's reach. These factors have combined to impact almost everyone, and with the holidays fast approaching, everyone's financial state may seem a bit more precarious as they try to put together a memorable Christmas.

This is where Legal-Bay can help. Their case funding programs are available to almost anyone already embroiled in an active lawsuit. And as this time of year normally sees a spike in lawsuit loan funding requests, their experienced staff is standing by to process the high number of applications. Legal-Bay provides a quick turnaround time; clients can usually expect to receive cash in hand in less than 48-hours once all documents have been received. With the added incentive of a bonus gift card just for applying, there's never been a better time to act.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "As usual, Legal-Bay has donated to numerous causes throughout the year, but we're excited to extend our efforts to all applicants whether they fund with us or not. This year's holiday gift-card promo ensures that no applicants will be left out in the cold this holiday season, even for individuals who are denied funding. It's the kind of personalized dedication that defines us as one of the best lawsuit funding companies in the industry."

Legal-Bay's friendly sales staff will be standing by for 10 hours to take applications on Cyber Monday, and the company believes it will be one of the strongest application days on record.

If you have an active lawsuit and need a cash advance or pre settlement loan against your impending settlement, Legal-Bay may be able to assist you immediately. To apply online, please visit us HERE or call the company's toll free number at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all types of lawsuits including personal injury, dog bites, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful termination, police brutality, wrongful convictions, slip and falls, verdict on appeals, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best legal funding providers in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received. Also, Legal-Bay is one of the only litigation finance companies that never gives compounding pricing – only flat fee contracts – which is substantially cheaper on long-term contracts.

