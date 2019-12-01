Cyber Monday Pixel 4, 3 & 2 Deals (2019): List of Google Pixel Cell Phone Deals Shared by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top Google Pixel Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Deal Tomato round-up line plan & unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3a cell phone deals over Cyber Monday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Google released their own brand of electronics in the form of the Pixel brand and they certainly did not disappoint. It includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, and accessories with innovative features that could rival other brands. Their line of smartphones includes the Pixel 3, XL, and 4. They all run either on the Android operating system or Chrome OS. One of the outstanding features of the Pixel line is its exceptional camera. It has been touted as having the best camera in any smartphone, ever.

The Pixel phones from Google have become iconic for their technology for low-light photography. Their latest flagships are the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The Pixel 4 improves on the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL with an additional 16MP lens on the back and a Snapdragon 855 processor.

The 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL are available in 128GB and 64GB storage options and come in Just Black, Clearly White and Oh So Orange.

All Pixel models can be acquired already through mobile plans or unlocked at low monthly fees from major network providers and retailers such as Verizon, Sprint and Amazon. Steeper price drops on Pixel devices are also expected on Cyber Monday.

