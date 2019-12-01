Cyber Monday RC Toys Deals 2019: All The Best Traxxas & Hot Wheels RC Cars & Trucks Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post
Deals experts compare the best Hot Wheels and Traxxas cars, trucks and playset deals for Cyber Monday 2019
Dec 01, 2019, 06:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best RC toys Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Hot Wheels and Traxxas cars, tracksets, RC trucks and more.
Best RC Toys deals:
- Save up to 50% on Hot Wheels cars, trucks & track sets at Walmart
- Save up to 41% on a wide range of Hot Wheels gift packs, track sets, & toys at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set, Street Hawk RC Flying Cars & more
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of remote control toys & cars - at Walmart
- Save up to $30 on top-selling Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage playset at Amazon
Best Traxxas deals:
- Save up to $60 on wide range of Traxxas RC cars & trucks at Walmart
- Save up to $340 on highly-rated Traxxas RC crawler cars & trucks at Amazon - check live prices on Traxxas Nitro Slash, Stampede, Rustler, Unlimited Desert Racer & more
- Save up to 13% on top-selling Traxxas Slash short course racing trucks at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
RC toys are popular among children as soon as they're able to manage the controls. The mechanism to play with toys via remote control has been improved over the years, increasing the efficiency and responsiveness of the controller's inputs. For kids, Hot Wheels RC toys are available. For older kids and adults alike, Traxxas offers Ready-To-Race® nitro and electric RC cars and trucks.
Can good deals still be found on Cyber Monday? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday enables shoppers to take advantage of more impressive online deals, particularly on computers and electronics items.
Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.
