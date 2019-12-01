Cyber Monday RC Toys Deals 2019: All The Best Traxxas & Hot Wheels RC Cars & Trucks Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best RC toys Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Hot Wheels and Traxxas cars, tracksets, RC trucks and more.

RC toys are popular among children as soon as they're able to manage the controls. The mechanism to play with toys via remote control has been improved over the years, increasing the efficiency and responsiveness of the controller's inputs. For kids, Hot Wheels RC toys are available. For older kids and adults alike, Traxxas offers Ready-To-Race® nitro and electric RC cars and trucks.

Can good deals still be found on Cyber Monday? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday enables shoppers to take advantage of more impressive online deals, particularly on computers and electronics items.

Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.

