Cyber Monday Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals (2019): All The Best iRobot Roomba s9, e5, i7, 960 & 690 Deals Rounded Up by Retail Fuse
Compare the latest Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on iRobot Roomba 980, 890, 650, e5, s9 and i7+ robot vacuum cleaners
Nov 30, 2019, 14:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Retail Fuse have compared the best iRobot Roomba 960, e5, s9 and i7 robot vacuum deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best Roomba deals:
- Save up to $250 on select Roomba Robot Vacuums at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba 960, e5, 675 & more top-rated models and Braava robot mops (ends 12/7)
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart
- iRobot Roomba s9 & s9+ available now at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Roomba e5 robot vacuum at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save up to $100 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to 38% on iRobot Roomba 900 series robot vacuums at Amazon
- Save up to $300 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save $250 on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum - at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
- Save up to $150 on the Roomba 800 series at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated Roomba 800 series models like the Roomba 890
More robot vacuum deals:
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of robot vacuums at Amazon - check live deals available on top rated robot vacuums from iRobot Roomba, Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Roborock, Samsung POWERbot & ILIFE
- Save up to 63% on Shark ION, iRobot Roomba, Samsung POWERbot, Neato, ILIFE & Eufy robot vacuum cleaners at Walmart
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
To lessen cleaning hassles, iRobot Roomba has come up with innovative devices that can tidy up your whole house with just a touch of a button. The latest from its product line is the i7+, i7, and s9 which has smart mapping abilities and the e5 which can run up to 90 minutes. The 980, 960 and 890 models are also capable of wiping out the messiest floors with their iAdapt navigation system. For basic cleaning, consumers can also choose between the 690 and 650 models which both utilize a three-stage cleaning process.
Users can more easily control the Wi-Fi enabled Roomba models via the iRobot HOME app as well as Amazon Alexa voice control. Automatic cleaning schedules can be set up to regularly clean entire levels of homes, with larger areas benefiting the most from Roomba models that have the auto recharge and resume feature. High-efficiency filters also allow Roombas to trap up 99% of allergens, making them ideal for homes with pets. On Cyber Monday, highly rated Roombas are available with savings of up to 50% off on retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and the iRobot online store.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Fuse
Share this article