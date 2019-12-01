Cyber Monday TV Deals 2019: Best Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony TV Deals at Amazon & Walmart Shared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Saver Trends have compared the best LG, TCL, Toshiba and Samsung including HDR, OLED & LED smart 4K TV deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best 4K & smart TV deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Nearly everyone is aware of the benefits that a smart TV can bring especially if it's also a 4K TV. Even a 55 inch model delivers top picture quality along with internet connectivity. A 65 inch or 70 inch TV may be necessary for larger living rooms though. Some of the best ultra-HD televisions are manufactured by Samsung. There are other good TV brands in Walmart and Amazon too.

What are Cyber Monday deals? The vast majority of e-commerce websites stretch their holiday sales until Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday is so-called for the plethora of discounted electronics, gadgets and online-exclusive deals that retailers offer on what is typically the last day of the Black Friday sales.

Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends