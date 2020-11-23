Cyber Month Deals at Vacation Myrtle Beach

"We know how difficult this year has been for so many," said Kelly Simmons, Vacation Myrtle Beach marketing director. "Planning a future vacation can not only help families come together but also provide a sense of excitement and joy for everyone. Having that vacation booked on the calendar can give everyone something to look forward to."

Vacation Myrtle Beach understands that now more than ever vacationers are looking to save money and plan experiences, but feel safe and confident in doing so. The sale encompasses this with savings up to 45% off, extra discounts on shows and attractions and a worry-free booking guarantee, allowing travelers to cancel or change their reservation up to 72 hours prior to arrival. In addition, each resort offers enhanced cleaning and safety measures so families can feel safe.

Properties are also offering deals on popular reservation choices that include breakfast, food credits, and game credits, with savings up to 50% off. And, in the spirit of holiday giving, Vacation Myrtle Beach properties also provide even more savings for guests with exclusive offers for area attractions such as:

WonderWorks

Duplin Winery

Board & Brush

Alabama Theatre

Medieval Times

Wild, Water & Wheels

The Cyber Sale specials are available at all 14 Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts and include a variety of room types, from traditional efficiencies to spacious multi-bedroom oceanfront condo options. Additionally, select resorts are also featuring a bonus 7-night condo special, offering discounts on larger accommodations.

Cyber Sale pricing is available for booking here.

About VacationMyrtleBeach.com Resorts

VacationMyrtleBeach.com is the official vacation site of Myrtle Beach, S.C., offering the guaranteed lowest rate on nearly 4,000 accommodation units. VacationMyrtleBeach.com resorts also offer a wide range of award-winning properties and Myrtle Beach's best on-site amenities including pools, water parks, lazy rivers, bowling center, miniature golf course and even South Carolina's first swim-up pool bar. Ask about our special rates for accommodations and meeting space for retreats, meetings, and conferences.

