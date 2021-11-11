Cyber Month Deals on Wholesale Apparel for Crafters, Small Businesses and More

"Whether you're a business stocking up on blank apparel or a family looking to create your own Ugly Holiday Sweatshirts, Threadsy is here to help," said Senior Director Kathryn Hutchison. "We know how challenging this season can be for small businesses and crafters, especially, and we hope these offers help ease the holiday rush."

Customers can shop and save on wholesale blank t-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories—even blankets and other ready-to-customize holiday gifts. The company features wholesale pricing on its entire catalog, which includes well-known brands Gildan, Next Level, Hanes, Champion, Bella+Canvas and more. Customers can enter code FREESHIP for no-cost shipping (typically offered on orders $50+), or code BLACKFRIDAY10 for $10 off orders $110+ at checkout. The Cyber Month promotions are available through November 30, 2021.

Threadsy is an Austin-based online retailer of blank apparel and accessories. Founded in 2021, the company helps small businesses, hobbyists and home-based decorators get high-quality goods at a fantastic value. Threadsy has no order minimums and offers year-round bulk order discounts and free returns for 30 days.

