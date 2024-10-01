Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Market worth $255.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150375126

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 124.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 255.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities associated with integrating various components Key Market Opportunities Rising preference for sustainable energy Key Market Drivers Growing trend of industrial automation



The operational technology (OT) holds a significant share in cyber-physical systems market.

The operational technology (OT) segment holds a significant share in the cyber-physical systems market due to higher demand from process industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and petroleum. This technology enables these industries to manage and control critical industrial processes in real time. These systems integrate hardware and software that collects the data, visualizes it, and takes control of the processes. Also, the industries such as energy and manufacturing rely on OT for performing operations such as process control, safety management, and monitoring. Furthermore, integrating OT with IT systems has enhanced the execution of complex industrial tasks. As industries increasingly adopt automation and smart technologies, the reliance on robust OT systems ensures its substantial share in the CPS market.

Digital twin technology to exhibit the highest growth rate in the cyber-physical systems market.

The digital twin is anticipated to hold the highest growth rate in the cyber-physical systems market. This is attributed to their unique gadgetry, which completely transforms how industries manage and optimize their assets. Digital twins can imitate real-life systems, allowing businesses to monitor, predict and simulate how they operate in real-time. This capacity is vital in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and aerospace, where there is an emphasis on the careful handling of machines and techniques. The emergence of Industry 4.0 kindled by the expanding incorporation of AI with IoT technologies, has since contributed to expediting the use of digital twins due to their ability to facilitate preventive maintenance, reduce downtimes, and enhance the decision-making process among manufacturers. Given that organizations are increasingly leaning towards productivity improvement ideas, demand for digital twin technology will be expected to keep rising, resulting in the highest CAGR in CPS markets throughout the forecast period.

Manufacturing vertical dominates the cyber-physical systems market over the forecast period.

Manufacturing is the largest vertical of the cyber-physical systems market, as heavy machinery works with advanced automation technologies to implement the most modern manufacturing process. Smart manufacturing avails itself of CPS technologies such as IIoT, robotics, and digital twins, enabling capabilities like real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimized production workflows. These are really important to enable companies to compete in a global marketplace, supporting manufacturers in increasing their efficiency, reducing charges, and offering better quality products. The emphasis on digitalization and the integration of manufacturing systems propagated by Industry 4.0 has positioned CPS technologies as the dominant sector in the market, especially for manufacturing.

North America region holds the largest share of cyber-physical systems market during the forecast period.

North America holds the major share of the cyber-physical systems industry due to the presence of key players in the region. The region is strategically vital for advanced R&D initiatives focusing on transformational technologies such as IIoT, smart grids, and autonomous systems. Steadily rising demand from manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare sectors eager to adopt and implement new and transformative technologies constantly pushes innovation. In addition to this, early adoption of the practices of Industry 4.0 across the region, along with a regulatory framework favorable to encouraging innovation in technologies, has enabled North America to continue dominating the global cyber-physical systems market.

Key Players-

The report profiles key players in cyber-physical systems companies such as ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) among others. These players have a strong market presence in cyber-physical systems across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

