Cyber Risk Advisory Firm Affirms Corporate Values with Support of the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Initiative

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nehemiah Security , the industry leader in automated cyber risk quantification, today announced planned fundraising support of the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Initiative (NOVA-HTI) . The alliance will raise funds towards human trafficking prevention and victim services, and formed because of the organizations' shared commitment to integrity, security, and service.

"Nehemiah Security is honored to be part of such an important initiative, which will have a direct impact on the local community," said Paul Farrell, CEO of Nehemiah Security. "We understand the importance of safety, whether it's on the web or in our neighborhood. We hope to help the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Initiative ensure that Virginia is no longer a top-ten state for human trafficking."

Related events kick off at the NOVA-HTI Gala 2019 on Friday, November 22, 2019 , when Nehemiah Security will be announced as an official supporter and sponsoring donor of the gala. Other fundraising initiatives include a $20 donation to NOVA-HTI every time someone reviews RQ™ (Risk Quantifier™ ) on the G2: Business Software and Services Reviews website and for every corporate demo scheduled. Nehemiah Security will also allow clients to round up their invoices; 100 percent of the amount rounded up goes to help NOVA-HTI manage community trafficking issues.

"One thing I have learned over the years is that, to truly see an end to human trafficking and properly serve those impacted within our own communities, it must be a collaborative effort," said NOVA-HTI Executive Director Kay Duffield. "No one person or organization can combat this underground criminal industry on its own, which is why we are so grateful for partnerships—such as the one we have with Nehemiah Security. We are stronger together and can bring lasting change for generations to come."

Learn how you can support this cause and about NOVA-HTI at nehemiahsecurity.com/NOVA-HTI .

About Nehemiah Security

Nehemiah Security provides a simple SaaS solution, Risk Quantifier™ (RQ), that continuously measures financial loss associated with cyber risk to enable business leaders to make more informed business decisions. RQ automates cyber risk quantification in hours, not months. By reducing the effort and costs associated with quantifying risk, businesses of all sizes can benefit from a better understanding of risk and the ROI of security investments. Learn more about RQ and cyber risk quantification at nehemiahsecurity.com.

About the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Initiative (NOVA-HTI)

NOVA-HTI's mission is to eradicate human trafficking in Northern Virginia and restore the lives of those impacted. A nearly $35 billion criminal enterprise throughout the United States, Virginia currently ranks as sixth in novahti.com .

