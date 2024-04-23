Cyber Risk and Marketing Veteran Isabelle Dumont Joins DeNexus as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNexus, a leader in cyber risk quantification and management for operational technology (OT) with Industrial Enterprises and Physical Critical Infrastructures, today announced the appointment of Isabelle Dumont as Chief Marketing Officer. Dumont brings over 20 years of marketing leadership experience at disruptive cybersecurity and insurtech companies.

As CMO, Dumont will spearhead DeNexus' global marketing initiatives to drive brand awareness, demand generation, and go-to-market strategies. In addition, she will play a pivotal role in recruiting top talent to scale high-performing marketing teams aligned with the company's rapid growth trajectory.

"Isabelle is a proven marketing leader who has repeatedly delivered revenue growth and market share gains by successfully launching innovative products into new markets," said Jose Seara, Founder and CEO of DeNexus. "Her entrepreneurial mindset, ability to build high-impact marketing teams, and deep expertise in cyber risk quantification and risk transfer will be absolutely critical as we accelerate our expansion quantifying and managing cyber risk across critical infrastructure and industrial industry verticals worldwide. Her stellar track record driving demand for disruptive technologies and products, from cybersecurity to cyber risk transfer, makes her the perfect choice to steer DeNexus' marketing initiatives and propel our next stage of growth."

Prior to DeNexus, Dumont served as SVP of Marketing, Tech Partnerships, and Cowbell Labs at Cowbell Cyber, a pioneer in AI-based cyber insurance for small and mid-market companies. She joined pre-revenue and spearheaded all marketing initiatives as the company achieved triple digit growth three years in a row and established a network of 3,500 insurance distribution agencies.

"DeNexus solves the fundamental challenge CISOs and CFOs face prioritizing and rationalizing cybersecurity investments without first quantifying their organization's cyber risks," said Isabelle Dumont, CMO of DeNexus. "I'm thrilled to drive the go-to-market efforts for DeNexus' innovative cyber risk quantification platform purpose-built for OT/ICS environments and cyber-physical systems."

Previously, Dumont held marketing leadership roles at fast-growth cybersecurity companies, including Palo Alto Networks and Lacework focused on technical product launches. She earned a master's in computer science and artificial intelligence from Ecole Centrale de Lyon in France.

Isabelle attended Cyber Defense Connect on April 16th discussing the topic of cyber risk. This event was put together with University of Connecticut School of Business.

About DeNexus:

DeNexus is the leading provider in cyber risk modeling for industrial networks. The company is aiming to establish the global standard in industrial cyber risk quantification and management for risk owners, shareholders, investors, boards, and the risk transfer market. Employing advanced simulation, AI, and internal data, DeNexus forecasts incident probabilities, translating them into quantifiable financial risks. Trusted by Global 1000 companies in sectors like power generation, manufacturing, and transportation, DeNexus provides an evidence-based approach to tailor cybersecurity economics and enhance risk reduction investments.

