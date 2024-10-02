Cyber Risk Management Professionals Recognized at 2024 FAIR Conference

FAIR Institute Awards Finalists and Winners Honored for Risk Management Leadership, Innovation, Advocacy and Lifetime Achievement

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FAIR Institute, a research-driven, not-for-profit organization advancing cyber risk management standards and practices, today announced the finalists and winners of the 2024 FAIR Institute Awards. The honorees were recognized at the annual FAIR Conference for their accomplishments using the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™) model, the global standard for quantified risk analysis, promoting its adoption and growing the global FAIR Institute community.

2024 FAIR Institute Award Winners

Each year the FAIR Institute Awards recognize cyber risk leaders and professionals for the positive impact they've made on their businesses, their contributions to advancing cyber risk practices, their advocacy of FAIR standards, and the support they've given to FAIR Institute chapters and community. In 2024, fourteen finalists were named across three categories: the Business Innovator Award, the FAIR Champion Award and the FAIR Ambassador Award.

Nominations were reviewed and award winners chosen by four members of the FAIR Institute Board of Directors: John Sapp, CISO, Texas Mutual; Jonathan Baker, Director & Co-founder, Center for Threat-Informed Defense, MITRE Engenuity; Omar Khawaja, Field CISO, Databricks; and Nick Sanna, President & Founder, FAIR Institute. The panel chose five winners, including three regional winners of the FAIR Ambassador Award, highlighting the global reach of the Institute community.

The Institute also recognized Jack Jones with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Jones is a former CISO (Huntington Bank, CBC Companies and Nationwide Insurance), the author of the FAIR Model, and Chairman Emeritus of the FAIR Institute. The award recognizes his enormous contribution to the cybersecurity community and, by extension, modern digital enterprises by establishing the global standard for cyber risk quantification that transformed cyber risk management into a true business science.

Business Innovator Award

This award honors cybersecurity executives who have successfully applied FAIR™ principles to drive innovation in how their businesses make risk-informed decisions and balance innovation, security and cost. It recognizes forward-thinking leaders who disrupt the status quo by leveraging new insights gained through advanced risk analytics.

Taking this year's award was Mark Tomallo, SVP, Chief Information Security Officer, Victoria's Secret & Company. The finalists were Scott Dresen, SVP & CISO, Corewell Health; and Chris Hauser, CISO, Amica Mutual Insurance.

FAIR Champion Award

The FAIR Champion Award honors leaders at the forefront of their organization's FAIR initiative who get data owners on board, stakeholders to help improve analysis, and decision-makers to adopt resulting analytics integral to their strategies, decision-making processes, and operating rhythms.

Michelle Griffith, VP, Security Governance, Risk & Compliance, IHG Hotels & Resorts, was given this year's award. Finalists were Zach Cossairt, Integrated Risk Program Senior Manager, Equinix; Erin Macuga, Information Security Risk Manager, Thrivent Financial; and Cameron Michelis, Senior Director of Security Risk and Controls Management, ADP.

The FAIR Ambassador Award recognizes a member's work bringing FAIR knowledge and the FAIR Institute to a new geography or expanding the Institute community in a specific region. This year, the Institute recognized ambassadors in three regions of the globe.

This year's FAIR Ambassador Award winners were:

North America: Michael Radigan, Cyber Risk Advisor, Cisco

Asia-Pacific: Denny Wan, Chair, Reasonable Security Institute

Europe: Robert Moore, Vice President Technology Risk, Mastercard

The FAIR Ambassador Award finalists were Elise Janho, Cyber Risk Services Consultant, Deloitte Canada (North America); Prometheus Yang, Overseas Security Advisory Council, Taiwan Council (Asia-Pacific); and Pierre Olodo, Senior Lead Cyber Risk, Richemont (Europe).

