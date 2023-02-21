Cyber-Safe Incentive Program for Illinois Small to Mid-Sized Manufacturers Announced by IMEC

Designed to advance cyber readiness for Illinois manufacturers, the program provides funding for implementation and monitoring costs for small and mid-sized manufacturers to be cybersecurity resilient.

PEORIA, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) has created the Cyber-Safe Incentive Program for Illinois small to mid-sized manufacturers, which was put together with the main goal of removing hurdles in funding and knowledge to improve cyber readiness for manufacturers. As a pilot program, these grants address a critical foundation for supply chain resilience, strengthening national security, protecting intellectual property, and ensuring manufacturer continuity.

"Manufacturing has gone digital. Cyber threats are a real business risk. It is more than just having a computer virus. It is the risk of production shutdowns and hacked sensitive data," says David Boulay, Ph.D., President of IMEC. "Implementing the process with needed components carries a price tag and we know that can be a barrier for some manufacturers to do everything they need to be safe. The Cyber-Safe Incentive Program can play a vital role in making sure they have access to the solutions they need to stay secure."

Eligible manufacturers may be awarded up to $25,000 to reimburse documented expenditures of contractual services, infrastructure costs (software/hardware), and other approved costs directly related to cybersecurity implementation and monitoring. Approximately 50 awards will be made in this pilot program. Award amounts will be no more than 50% of the company's documented expenditures.

Why this is important?

Small and mid-sized manufacturers are 99% of Illinois manufacturers representing over 12,000 companies that are cornerstones of Illinois communities across the state.

SMMs are lagging in their progress towards strong and mature cyber defenses. This is due to a combination of costs and know-how. It is estimated that only 14% of these businesses are prepared to defend themselves.2

Eligibility Requirements:

The company must be primarily engaged in the manufacturing and related R&D sectors

(NAICS codes 31-33, 541330) as validated by their Dunn & Bradstreet.

The company must employ 5 to 250 employees.

Funded projects must be conducted for Illinois manufacturing establishments.

manufacturing establishments. Recipients must provide evidence of a documented gap assessment related to the NIST and/or CMMC standards.

For more information on the program and to apply, please visit www.imec.org/cybersafe or email [email protected].

About IMEC

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists dedicated to providing manufacturers in Illinois with the tools and techniques to excel and compete globally. The experienced hands-on team at IMEC works closely with its clients to plan critical business improvements in all areas of their organization from: Leading their Company, Planning for Success, Growing their Business, Improving their Operations, Focusing on their People, and Deciding with Data.

With more than 50 full-time staff and partners positioned statewide, IMEC delivers the local expertise to not only plan and strategize, but to implement and evaluate the effectiveness of client improvements. In fact, IMEC assists more than 1,800 companies each year with successful business improvement projects.

For more information, visit www.imec.org.

