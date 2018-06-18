Cyber Security Company Panaseer Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding Led by Evolution Equity Partners

The Panaseer Platform uses proprietary algorithms to perform 'entity resolution' to create an accurate view of an organisation's assets, such as devices, applications and people. The Platform continuously measures the security of these assets by automatically analysing data from the myriad of security technologies deployed. This gives key stakeholders a live view of risk to those assets, described through a common security framework such as the NIST.

By combining this asset and control information with vulnerability and threat data, the Panaseer Platform provides full visibility of an organisation's cyber hygiene. This allows clients to do the tough fundamentals of security much better: the Platform delivers out of the box analysis for a range of security use cases, including:

Smart device inventory

Vulnerability management

Patch management

End point protection

Privileged access management

In turn, this empowers CISOs to take the best value actions to reduce risk, and report this to key stakeholders - such as the Board - quickly and effectively. This automatic, data driven approach to cyber risk reduction enables organisations to fire-proof rather than fire fight.

Panaseer was founded in 2014 by a team of computer and data scientists, including Nik Whitfield, who previously led the CyberReveal analytics business. Alongside them is Panaseer's Commercial Director, Albert Plattner, formerly Managing Director at Citigroup Corporate & Investment Bank. Panaseer has 33 employees across two offices in London and New York. Panaseer's total funding to date is $15.6 million, including a $5.6 million seed round in 2017.

Nik Whitfield, Panaseer's Founder and CEO, says: "Organisations are under immense pressure due to high-profile data breaches, disruptive ransomware such as WannaCry and NotPetya, and an evolving regulatory environment, such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Organisations can never be 100% secure, but they can be 100% sure of their position, and that's where Panaseer's technology comes in. We are solving a major industry pain point that every company in the world needs to address."

Richard Seewald, Founder and Managing Partner at Evolution Equity Partners, adds: "We believe the attributes of the Panaseer platform are unique and provide the company with a cutting edge advantage in the global marketplace. Cyber hygiene needs to be prioritised and drilled down into every organization, and Panaseer's approach provides inside-out visibility on an enterprise's cyber security risk posture while automating data processing, risk analysis and remedial actions. We welcome Panaseer to our portfolio of leading cyber security companies."

Rob Salvagno, Vice President of Corporate Development and Cisco Investments, adds: "Managing an effective cyber posture is difficult, especially given the security complexity organizations face with dozens of vendors in place. Panaseer clearly understands this and confronts it with innovation that streamlines an organization's view of their security posture to better automate cyber risk management. Cisco's investment reflects our mission of delivering effective security that is simple, open and automated to improve our customers' security posture."

Margot James, Britain's Minister for Digital and the Creative Industries, says: "The UK is home to a booming cyber security sector and it is fantastic to see new investment in Panaseer which will help it expand internationally. We are committed to making the UK the best place to start and grow a business and are establishing two world-first cyber innovation centres to help the country's innovative firms take the next step."

Panaseer was advised by PricewaterhouseCoopers on the closing of this new financing round.

About Panaseer

Panaseer's mission is to make enterprises cyber-security-risk intelligent. To empower enterprises with a scalable view of the truth to conduct business in the digital world with confidence and control. Our Panaseer Platform is a powerful technology for managing and improving your risk posture and cyber hygiene practices. It takes data from your security, IT and business solutions to present an accurate and up to date view of Enterprise Cyber Hygiene. By automating data processing, risk analysis and remedial action, it helps Security, Risk and IT teams collaborate more effectively on what matters most.

Established in 2014 by Nik Whitfield - a cyber-security thought leader with extensive cyber-security and FinTech experience - Panaseer is primarily focused on the UK and US markets. Panaseer's clients include the world's largest financial institutions and critical infrastructure enterprises. For more information, please visit http://www.panaseer.com

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City and Zurich, Switzerland, invests in fast-growing technology companies in the United States, Europe and Israel helping exceptional entrepreneurs develop market-leading companies. The firm has a focus on Cyber-Security and Enterprise Software, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Current and past cyber-security portfolio companies include: AVG Technologies (NYSE: AVG), Cognitive Security (now a part of Cisco), OpenDNS (now a part of Cisco), Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), Onapsis, Security Scorecard, DFLabs, Logpoint, Fortscale among others. For more information, please visit: evolutionequity.com or connect with us via Twitter @evolutionequity.

