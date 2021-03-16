Cyber-Security Expert Provides Guidance for CxOs

In order for any breach to be reliably prevented, cyber-accountability must take hold in the C-Suite. In his decades of experience advising executives of companies around the world, Gorge noticed a troubling trend. Despite CxOs overseeing so many critical business functions, few, if any, felt a responsibility to safeguard the one thing that could significantly compromise every function of the business: cybersecurity.

Formed by Gorge's encounters with CxOs spanning numerous industries, The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom is a simple-to-understand methodology that leaders can deploy to instantiate cyber-accountability, starting with company leaders. Related in plain language that leaders of any background can comprehend, the core of Mathieu's book is his 5 Pillars of Security Framework™.

"It's a jargon-free, easy-to-implement, industry-agnostic methodology for C-level executives and board members to understand bubbles of risk, build enterprise cybersecurity strategies and achieve cyber-accountability," Gorge affirmed.

Through Gorge's expert advice, C-level executives and board members across the globe have come to understand their responsibility towards cyber risk. His book is designed to help CxOs visualize their organizations' current cybersecurity and compliance position while teaching tactics for implementing long-lasting, adaptable cybersecurity strategies.

The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom: Cyber-Accountability with the 5 Pillars of Security Framework is available on Amazon today.

