Cyber Security for Procurement and Supply Chain Virtual Course: Guard Against Financial, Legal, Operational and Reputational Damages

Cyber Security threats associated with procurement and supply chain attacks have never been higher. As organisations tighten their own defences, attackers will look towards supply chain vulnerabilities. The consequences - financial, legal, operational and reputational - can be devastating for organisations. Attackers have more resources and tools at their disposal than ever before and are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

As a unique conduit between the business and its supply chain, Procurement and Supply Chain Management professionals must be equipped with key knowledge and understanding of potential threats. This is not only important for business-as-usual, but also for competitive advantage, as a greater emphasis is placed on choosing business partners with the highest standards of data security.

Led by experienced NCSC Certified trainers, this comprehensive, practical, and interactive course will provide essential knowledge to support you to mitigate Cyber Security risks and will include:

Cyber Security Threats in the Context of Procurement and supply chain

Reputational, operational, and financial risks relating to Cyber Security

Assurance regarding common regulatory and legislative requirements

Advise on procurement and supply chain Cyber Security good practice

Assurance and trust measures in third-party relationships, including Cloud providers

Risk treatments and Cyber insurance options

Discussion, real-world scenarios, and exercises

Know where to get further support.

Procurement and Supply Chain e-learning

Introduction - why Cyber Security is important for Procurement

Threats, risks and vulnerabilities

Procurement and Supply Chain Cyber Risk

Good Practices for Cyber Risk Mitigation and Assurance

Cyber Breach Scenarios and Learning

Assessment

