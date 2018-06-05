Cyber security leaders Hornetsecurity and SourcetekIT announce North American partnership

The partnership provides an opportunity for the companies to combine their services in collaboration against current and potential online threats.

In April, Cyber Defense Magazine awarded Hornetsecurity with a 2018 InfoSec "Cutting Edge" award in the category of Advanced Persistent Threat.

"This is an excellent fit for both companies," Hornetsecurity CEO Oliver Dehning said. "We pride ourselves on offering flexible, personal care to our clients and being a channel-focused company with a network of partners like SourcetekIT who are trained to support the individual needs of customers."

SourcetekIT was recently named one of the top 100 service solution providers from Computer Dealer News (CDN), Canada's leading IT security news outlet.

"To expand our vision for our Next Generation Managed Security Service offerings, we needed a cost effective and powerful solution to meet the security needs of businesses," said Dan Gribble, vice president of sales and business development for SourcetekIT. "With Hornetsecurity, our partnership will help companies reduce risk, provide threat detection and ensure compliance."

Hornetsecurity has been focused on cloud computing since 2007, when the company was founded by Oliver Dehning and Daniel Hofmann in Hannover, Germany, where it maintains its global headquarters. Today, Hornetsecurity has grown to more than 100 employees, offering comprehensive security solutions in the fields of email security, web security and data storage to more than 35,000 business customers around the world. In 2017, Hornetsecurity opened a United States base of operations in Pittsburgh. More information can be found at www.hornetsecurity.com.

SourcetekIT has bееn a lеаdіng рrоvіdеr оf суbеr ѕесurіtу ѕеrvісеѕ tо companies оf аll ѕіzеѕ іn North America. It ѕресіаlіzеs іn utilizing cutting-edge tесhnоlоgу, еxtеnѕіvе knоwlеdgе аnd еxреrіеnсе to help clients identify vulnеrаbіlіtіеѕ аnd reduce buѕіnеѕѕ rіѕk frоm суbеr security аttасkѕ. SourcetekIT is well еԛuірреd wіth the bеѕt оf brееd ѕесurіtу tools and рrоfеѕѕіоnаl resources in thе marketplace to protect its сlіеntѕ' knowledge and ѕесurе their dаtа frоm external thrеаtѕ. More information is available at www.sourcetekit.com.

