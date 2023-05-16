Cyber Security Leaders to Showcase the Future of Vulnerability and Asset Risk Management at the CyberRisk Summit

Join your cyber risk management peers on May 23 to learn how they efficiently mitigate risk at scale

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber, developers of the cyber risk management platform for all attack surfaces, today announced the fast-paced agenda for the sixth, semi-annual CyberRisk Summit which will be broadcast live on May 23, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM ET. The free, virtual event will feature a dozen cyber risk management leaders and practitioners from Vulcan Cyber, Checkmarx, CTCI, Cyberint, EPSS, Verana Health, Wiz and YL Ventures who will present on the future of vulnerability and asset risk management with real-world case studies, best practices, and new solutions that put cyber risk in context for more effective mitigation at scale.

"Security teams struggle to keep up with massive amounts of cyber risk data at scale as the attack surface becomes more complex and the vulnerabilities don't stop," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO and co-founder of Vulcan Cyber. "Organizations need to get the most out of their people, processes and tooling to mitigate cyber risk more effectively through vulnerability management and prioritization programs. The CyberRisk Summit is a community-led resource that delivers proven best practices and tools for meaningful reduction of cyber risk to your unique organization."

The CyberRisk Summit includes keynotes and breakout sessions led by cyber leaders and experts that highlight how cyber organizations can build strong vulnerability and asset risk management programs to protect essential resources. Sessions will dive into effective cyber risk management lifecycle best practices for getting the most out of existing resources, personnel and tools.

Attendees will get an up-close look at the latest advancements in the Vulcan Cyber platform, including the capabilities that help the world's largest retailers, financial services, and tech companies defend cyber assets and mitigate vulnerabilities at scale. The CyberRisk Summit lineup also provides insights into real-world cyber risk management implementations for effective cyber hygiene, risk visibility and security posture enforcement.

Featured sessions include:

Collaborating with Big Enterprise to Manage Cyber Risk at Scale: Yaniv Bar-Dayan , Vulcan Cyber CEO and co-founder – Watch this keynote to learn how Vulcan Cyber is collaborating with the world's largest retailers, financial services firms and tech companies to build the cyber risk lifecycle management platform for massive vulnerability and asset scale. Yaniv will share details about the latest new Vulcan Cyber features for managing millions of risk data points and prioritizing and orchestrating mitigation efforts across large teams.

– Watch this keynote to learn how Vulcan Cyber is collaborating with the world's largest retailers, financial services firms and tech companies to build the cyber risk lifecycle management platform for massive vulnerability and asset scale. Yaniv will share details about the latest new Vulcan Cyber features for managing millions of risk data points and prioritizing and orchestrating mitigation efforts across large teams. CISO Perspectives on Effective Cyber Security in a Tough Economy : Frank Kim , YL Ventures CISO in residence - Now more than ever cyber security teams are being asked to do more with less to get the most out of existing investments in people and tools. Attend this keynote to learn how a veteran cyber security leader has led vulnerability and asset risk management programs through economic downturns while defending critical business resources.

: - Now more than ever cyber security teams are being asked to do more with less to get the most out of existing investments in people and tools. Attend this keynote to learn how a veteran cyber security leader has led vulnerability and asset risk management programs through economic downturns while defending critical business resources. Prioritizing Vulnerability Risk - A Verana Health Case Study: Jayashree Jagannath, Verana Health director of security and compliance - Attend this customer case study session to learn how Verana Health uses Vulcan Cyber to prioritize vulnerability and asset risk for more effective prioritization and remediation campaigns.

- Attend this customer case study session to learn how Verana Health uses Vulcan Cyber to prioritize vulnerability and asset risk for more effective prioritization and remediation campaigns. Getting the Most out of EPSS and CVSS for Risk Prioritization: Octavian Suciu , EPSS board member, and Roy Horev , Vulcan Cyber CTO - With many new developments to the EPSS and CVSS frameworks, cyber security teams are actively investigating how to make the most out of vulnerability and exploit scoring systems. Attend this session and learn from the source how to take advantage of EPSS and CVSS as you prioritize and contextualize cyber risk.

With many new developments to the EPSS and CVSS frameworks, cyber security teams are actively investigating how to make the most out of vulnerability and exploit scoring systems. Attend this session and learn from the source how to take advantage of EPSS and CVSS as you prioritize and contextualize cyber risk. Putting Cyber Security Data to Work at Scale: Innovation from Vulcan Cyber helps put vulnerability and asset risk in context for more-effective cyber hygiene, risk visibility and security posture enforcement. Attend this session to see how Vulcan Cyber integrates, aggregates and correlates essential cyber security data and hear from Checkmarx, CTCI, Cyberint and Wiz to learn how we deliver cyber risk prioritization in context.

About Vulcan Cyber

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first cyber risk management platform, built to help businesses reduce vulnerability and asset risk through measurable and efficient attack surface security. Vulcan Cyber orchestrates and tracks the vulnerability remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by aggregating risk and asset data, prioritizing vulnerabilities using business context, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating mitigation processes through the last mile of remediation. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer Vulcan Free, VulnRX and MITRE Mapper as freemium SaaS solutions for IT security teams at businesses of all sizes. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io

