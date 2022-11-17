Cyber Security Market is Anticipated to reach $500.70 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cyber security market size is projected to reach USD 500.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. There has been a continued rise in the incidence of cyberattacks across different commercial sectors witnessed in recent years, particularly during the pandemic period, which has aided the growth of the industry demand. Areas such as e-commerce have witnessed meteoric growth in the past decade, with consistently high traffic, which has necessitated the presence of a strong security system to counter external threats. Furthermore, the growing usage of advanced devices that deploy technologies such as IoT and AI has also increased the risk of cyberattacks, thus increasing the appeal of cyber security solutions.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant growth opportunities for the cyber security industry, as firms have rapidly moved to a hybrid working model and the trend of BYOD has also gathered steam. This has created a huge space for cyber security providers to come in and offer advanced solutions to end-users.





The Allianz Risk Barometer involves a survey of what organizations believe to be the biggest risk to their growth in the near future. According to its latest findings, companies are most wary of data breaches and ransomware attacks in 2022, even more than supply chain disruptions and natural disasters, with 44% of respondents stating so. This shows the huge opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the cyber security market.





With regards to component, the services segment held the largest market share of over 50% in 2021, which is attributed to the steadily rising demand for maintenance and upgrade, as well as consultation services, from SMEs. The pandemic has also helped in driving the segment growth.





Based on the type of security, cloud security is anticipated to become a substantial contributor to industry revenue in the coming years. Cloud-based solutions have seen a meteoric rise in adoption, particularly in large organizations, on account of the convenience they provide and their cost-effectiveness. However, they are very vulnerable to cyberattacks, leading to increasing demand for their security and safety.





In terms of organization size, SMEs are expected to witness the highest CAGR of over 11% during the projection period. Significant budget constraints in such organizations make their technological infrastructure more prone to cyberattacks. Providers are expanding their offerings to include more advanced solutions at economical rates, thus driving segment growth.





The healthcare application segment contributes significantly to the market revenue, as hospitals and other facilities have become heavily dependent on technology to maintain and track patient data. This also makes the infrastructure highly vulnerable to cyberattacks that can leak sensitive patient and hospital information, driving the need to secure the overall system through bulked-up cyber security solutions.





North America and Europe have been significant contributors to the industry growth, on account of established IT infrastructure and the presence of several notable names in the cyber security space. The presence of advanced manufacturing facilities and product developers has been complemented by early access to innovative and strong cyber security solutions.





and have been significant contributors to the industry growth, on account of established IT infrastructure and the presence of several notable names in the cyber security space. The presence of advanced manufacturing facilities and product developers has been complemented by early access to innovative and strong cyber security solutions. Companies in the cyber security market are focused on providing advanced and efficient solutions and services to both large enterprises and SMEs. For instance, CrowdStrike announced a partnership with Ernst & Young in October 2022 , wherein the CrowdStrike Falcon platform would be utilized to globally deliver cloud security & observability services

Read 110-page full market research report with TOC, "Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Security Type, By Solution, By Services, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Applications, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cyber Security Market Growth & Trends

Cyber security aids in ensuring the safety and security of computer networks and systems by preventing any unwanted disclosure of confidential information, IP or data theft, and damage to electronic data, or hardware and software of any organization's IT infrastructure. Furthermore, it also prevents any spam information or misdirection from impacting the operations. An article by DataProt in November 2022 pointed out that the overall cyberattack damage rose to USD 6 trillion in 2022, with a cyberattack taking place every 39 seconds. Countries such as the United States and India have been at the receiving end of a substantial number of targeted cyberattacks; this points towards the importance of the presence of strong cyber security solutions, especially in regions and economies that are highly developed or are growing at a fast pace.

The industry is expected to be driven by the growing data breach costs, the implementation of stringent regulations by governments, and the presence of advanced cyber security solutions. Governments globally have recognized the benefits of ironclad security in IT and technology, and have accordingly brought forward data protection laws, which have compelled organizations in the areas of IT & telecom, energy, government, BFSI, and retail, among many others, to adopt such solutions for safeguarding their own as well as the consumer's data. Data breaches have been known to result in significant losses with respect to revenue, brand positioning, and goodwill, while also causing sudden reductions in the workforce and significant business disruptions.

Even more significant is the cost involved in recovering such losses, as well as the risk mitigation measures involved in such incidents. For instance, as per an IBM report published in 2021, the average data breach cost for an organization was USD 4.87 million, which was a 10% increase from 2020. As such, the cyber security industry is expected to encounter several growth opportunities, particularly in large- and medium-sized organizations, through 2030. However, there are also certain roadblocks to market advancement, which include the use of unlicensed software, particularly by small-sized companies to navigate through cost restraints. Furthermore, the dearth of skilled workforce in the IT space is another factor that can hold back market growth to some extent.

Cyber Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cyber security market based on component, security type, solution, services, deployment, organization size, application, and region

Cyber Security Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Cyber Security Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

Infrastructure Protection

Data Security

Others

Cyber Security Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

IDS/IPS

DLP

IAM

SIEM

DDoS

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

Cyber Security Market - Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Cyber Security Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Cyber Security Market - Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Cyber Security Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

IT & Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Defense/ Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

Cyber Security Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue; USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U . K .

K

Germany



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Cyber Security Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee, Inc.

Broadcom

Trend Micro Incorporated

CrowdStrike

Check Point Software Technology Ltd

