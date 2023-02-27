Cyber Security Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 13.57% by 2027, Increase in cyber threats to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyber Security Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.57% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 203.5 billion. There is an elevation in the number and frequency of cyber threats due to increased internet penetration. As the usage of mobile devices for m-commerce and bill payments is increasing, the confidential information accessed by the device needs high-level protection. Thus, increasing the adoption of mobile devices will increase the demand for cyber security solutions, which will boost the market's growth during the forecast period. To get insights on the yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate,historic & forecast for 2017 to 2021, and 2022 to 2027 Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cyber Security Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Market Challenges

The high deployment cost is a major challenge to the global cybersecurity market. The total installation cost includes the cost of software licensing, system designing and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance for an individual organization. There are additional costs related to the recruitment of IT staff and training costs for the existing employees. Factors like these can impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 - Read our Sample Report right now!

Cyber Security Market - Vendor Analysis

The global cyber security market is fragmented with the presence of many leading global and regional vendors. AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., F Secure Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sophos Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Trend Micro Inc. are some of the major vendors in the market.

Vendor offerings

Kaspersky Co. - The company offers cyber security such as Kaspersky Total Security.

The company offers cyber security such as Kaspersky Total Security. Boozallen Co. - The company offers cyber security such as National Cyber.

The company offers cyber security such as National Cyber. Broadcom Co. - The company offers cyber security such as Symantec Enterprise Cloud.

The company offers cyber security such as Symantec Enterprise Cloud. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Technavio report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), end-user (government, BFSI, ICT, manufacturing, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

For additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 - View our sample report

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cyber insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 42,812.64 million. The widespread adoption of technology has significantly impacted the growth of the global cyber insurance market.

The Cloud Security Solutions Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.16% with a market size of USD 8.63 billion during the period of 2021 to 2026. Organizations seeking to leverage the benefits of both private and public clouds are increasingly adopting the hybrid cloud model, which allows them to benefit from the security of the private cloud as well as the cost savings of the public cloud.

Cyber Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 203.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., F Secure Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sophos Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Trend Micro Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cyber security market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cyber security market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AO Kaspersky Lab

Exhibit 120: AO Kaspersky Lab - Overview



Exhibit 121: AO Kaspersky Lab - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: AO Kaspersky Lab - Key offerings

12.4 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Exhibit 123: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 126: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 139: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 F Secure Corp.

Exhibit 144: F Secure Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: F Secure Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: F Secure Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 147: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 150: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 155: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 165: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 McAfee LLC

Exhibit 170: McAfee LLC - Overview



Exhibit 171: McAfee LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: McAfee LLC - Key offerings

12.16 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 173: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 174: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 176: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Trend Micro Inc.

Exhibit 178: Trend Micro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Trend Micro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Trend Micro Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio