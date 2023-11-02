Cyber Security Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 13.57% from 2022 to 2027, AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

02 Nov, 2023, 00:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyber Security Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.57% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 203.5 billion. The global cyber security market is fragmented with the presence of many leading global and regional vendors. AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., F Secure Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sophos Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Trend Micro Inc. are some of the major vendors in the market.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cyber Security Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cyber Security Market 2023-2027

To get insights on the yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate,historic & forecast for 2017 to 2021, and 2022 to 2027 Request a sample report.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Customization options available as per your business needs
  • Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Market Challenges

The high deployment cost is a major challenge to the global cybersecurity market. The total installation cost includes the cost of software licensing, system designing and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance for an individual organization. There are additional costs related to the recruitment of IT staff and training costs for the existing employees. Factors like these can impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 - Read our Sample Report right now!

Vendor offerings

  • Kaspersky Co. - The company offers cyber security such as Kaspersky Total Security.
  • Boozallen Co. - The company offers cyber security such as National Cyber.
  • Broadcom Co. - The company offers cyber security such as Symantec Enterprise Cloud.
  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Technavio report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), end-user (government, BFSI, ICT, manufacturing, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. 

Market Challenges

There is an elevation in the number and frequency of cyber threats due to increased internet penetration. As the usage of mobile devices for m-commerce and bill payments is increasing, the confidential information accessed by the device needs high-level protection. Thus, increasing the adoption of mobile devices will increase the demand for cyber security solutions, which will boost the market's growth during the forecast period.

 For additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 - View our sample report 

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings
  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cyber insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 42,812.64 million. The widespread adoption of technology has significantly impacted the growth of the global cyber insurance market.

The Cloud Security Solutions Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.16% with a market size of USD 8.63 billion during the period of 2021 to 2026. Organizations seeking to leverage the benefits of both private and public clouds are increasingly adopting the hybrid cloud model, which allows them to benefit from the security of the private cloud as well as the cost savings of the public cloud.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
7 Market Segmentation by End-User
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Size to Grow by USD 29,213.61 million From 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs to drive the market growth - Technavio

Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Size to Grow by USD 29,213.61 million From 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs to drive the market growth - Technavio

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market size is expected to increase by USD 29,213.61 million from 2023 to 2027, according to...
Digital health market size to grow by USD 563.59 billion between 2022-2027 | North America will account for 43% of the market growth - Technavio

Digital health market size to grow by USD 563.59 billion between 2022-2027 | North America will account for 43% of the market growth - Technavio

The digital health market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. Competition in the market is expected...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.