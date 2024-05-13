NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cyber security market size is estimated to grow by USD 203.5 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.57% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cyber Security Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 203.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., F Secure Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sophos Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Trend Micro Inc.

Market Driver

The rise in mobile device usage, particularly through arc furnaces, is surpassing traditional BF-BOF routes, becoming a primary driver of the cybersecurity market.

Increased adoption of mobile devices like phones, laptops, and tablets escalates the need for cybersecurity solutions.

Expanded internet access via mobile devices heightens vulnerability to cyber threats.

Growing usage of mobile devices for both personal and professional purposes amplifies the risk of unauthorized data access if devices are lost or stolen.

Technological advancements promote mobile device usage for m-commerce, bill payment, and GPS, necessitating heightened security measures to protect confidential information.

The demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions is on the rise to safeguard against hacking attempts, consequently fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The considerable expense associated with implementation poses a significant obstacle to the expansion of the global cybersecurity sector.

Among the primary hurdles facing the global market is the exorbitant deployment cost of cybersecurity solutions.

The overall installation expenditure encompasses various components, including software licensing, system design, customization, implementation, training, and maintenance tailored to each organization.

To ensure proper implementation of cybersecurity software, organizations must allocate resources to recruit IT personnel, incurring additional expenses.

Additionally, existing staff members require training to comprehend the operation of cybersecurity solutions.

The maintenance of on-premises cybersecurity solutions necessitates in-house IT administration staff to address and manage issues, resulting in elevated implementation costs.

Moreover, cybersecurity solutions entail hidden costs, such as expenses associated with imparting knowledge, experience, and skill development to comprehend their functionality.

The substantial cost presents a challenge for organizations seeking to adopt in-house cybersecurity solutions, thereby hindering the growth of the global cybersecurity industry.

Consequently, the high deployment expense is poised to impede the market's growth during the forecast period.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges

Segment Overview

This cyber security market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On-premise

1.2 Cloud-based End-user 2.1 Government

2.2 BFSI

2.3 ICT

2.4 Manufacturing

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 On-premise-

The on-premise segment is projected to experience substantial market share growth throughout the forecast period.

On-premise cybersecurity is highly regarded for its robust security measures, as it is managed and overseen by enterprises within the end-user industry.

Enterprises enjoy full control over their on-premise solutions, facilitated by monitored and restricted access, enabling customization according to their specific requirements.

These factors are anticipated to drive segment growth in the foreseeable future.

The on-premise segment achieved a valuation of USD 63.27 billion in 2017, demonstrating continuous growth through 2021.

in 2017, demonstrating continuous growth through 2021. However, the market for on-premise cybersecurity is expected to witness a decline due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions.

On-premise cybersecurity necessitates enterprises to purchase software licenses and maintain IT staff for solution management, software upgrades, and data protection measures.

Moreover, it entails the utilization of in-house hardware, entailing significant capital investment, which is expected to constrain the growth of the on-premise solutions segment during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021)

Research Analysis

The Cyber Security Market is a dynamic and evolving landscape, encompassing various digital technologies to safeguard IT systems and data from cyber threats. Key players in this market include CSIS and McAfee, offering solutions for regulatory compliance, data protection, and cyber threat mitigation. With the rise of digital transactions, IoT, e-commerce platforms, and cloud computing, the demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions has surged. AI, machine learning, and blockchain are increasingly being integrated into cybersecurity systems to enhance threat detection and response capabilities. Regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA and GDPR mandate strict data protection and privacy standards, making it crucial for businesses to adhere to these regulations. MSS providers offer comprehensive security services, ensuring organizations in sectors like healthcare and finance remain compliant. Broadcom and NBER contribute to the market through research and development in areas like Big Data Analytics and AI, driving innovation and improving cybersecurity solutions. Cybersecurity is an essential investment for businesses in today's digital world, ensuring secure remote work and digital transactions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

End-user

Government



BFSI



ICT



Manufacturing



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

