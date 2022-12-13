Cyber Security Market to be Worth $500.7 Billion by 2030: Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cyber security market size was worth USD 184.93 billion in 2021 which is projected to reveal a CAGR of 12% and reach USD 500.7 billion by 2030. Factors likely to drive this growth include the distribution of cloud solutions, increased use of smart devices, and e-commerce websites. Besides, the surge in IoT-infused technological devices is likely to increase cyber threats due to which the implementation of cyber security solutions assists in overcoming security issues.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on components insights, the services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 50% in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for upgradation, consultation, and management services for SMEs.

Based on security-type insights, the infrastructure protection segment upheld the market with 25% revenue in 2021 due to a rise in data center constructions, adoption of IoT devices, and initiation of governmental programs.

Based on solution insights, the identity access management (IAM) segment dominated the market with a 25% revenue share in 2021 on the account of installing mobile endpoint devices to combat data breaching.

Based on service insights, the managed services segment is expected to reveal a 10% growth rate in the forecast period owing to the rising demand for outsourcing IT services to monitor, and maintain security solutions.

Based on deployment insights, the cloud-based segment is constituted a growth rate of 10% during the forecast period due to the placement of cloud computing infrastructure, on-premise solutions, and cost-effective security solutions.

Based on organization size insights, the SMEs segment is projected to reveal an 11% growth rate in the forecast period on the account of cybersecurity implementation to overcome low-security levels and cyber attacks.

Based on application insights, the defense and government segment dominated the market with a 20% revenue share in 2021 owing to high governmental investments in cybersecurity pertaining to information confidentiality.

Based on regional insights, Asia Pacific is projected to reveal a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period due to the expansion in the adoption of cloud technology, IoT devices, endpoint devices, and data center constructions.

Read 110 page full market research report for more Insights, "Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Security Type, By Solution, By Services, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Applications, By Region And Segment Forecasts From 2022 To 2030", published by Million Insights.

Cyber Security Market Growth & Trends

The first and second quarters of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in non-functionality and poor operation of various organizations owing to which the market was severely disrupted. Later, towards the end of the second quarter, the adoption of cyber security solutions by organizations resulted in the recovery of the market. This resulted in the provision for protection from cyber as well as network threats, which is projected to boost the market during the forecast period.

One of the most common cyber threats is the data breach that tends to disrupt businesses in terms of a reduction in workforce, reduction in revenue generation, and mislaying brand reputation. According to the IBM report of 2021, an organization tends to spend USD 4.87 billion to combat such a threat. Thus, the adoption of cyber security solutions constitutes the benefit of reducing data breach expenditure, which is projected to up-scale market growth during the forecast period.

Cyber Security Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global cyber security market based on component, security type, solution, services, deployment, organization size, application, and region:

Cyber Security Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Cyber Security Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

Infrastructure Protection

Data Security

Others

Cyber Security Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

IDS/IPS

DLP

IAM

SIEM

DDoS

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

Cyber Security Market - Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Cyber Security Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Cyber Security Market - Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Cyber Security Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

IT & Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Defense/Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

Cyber Security Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Cyber Security Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee, Inc.

Broadcom

Trend Micro Incorporated

CrowdStrike

Check Point Software Technology Ltd.

Check out more latest studies published by Million Insights:

Automotive Wrap Films Market - The global automotive wrap films market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.89 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 22.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to be driven by the rising global population and increased disposable income will favourably affect the demand for vehicle wrap films. Automotive wrap films are often used for advertising, brand marketing, and designing trucks, buses, and passenger cars.

- The global automotive wrap films market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, recording a CAGR of 22.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to be driven by the rising global population and increased disposable income will favourably affect the demand for vehicle wrap films. Automotive wrap films are often used for advertising, brand marketing, and designing trucks, buses, and passenger cars. Industrial Hemp Market - The global industrial hemp market is slated to value USD 16.75 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. Surging incidences of chronic diseases globally such as diabetes, rising use of hempseed oil and hemp seeds in a number of food applications, growing use of non-psychotropic cannabinoid cannabidiol hemp oil in the pharmaceutical sector, along with the increasing legalization in the cultivation of industrial hemp has positively influenced the market size over the years.

- The global industrial hemp market is slated to value by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. Surging incidences of chronic diseases globally such as diabetes, rising use of hempseed oil and hemp seeds in a number of food applications, growing use of non-psychotropic cannabinoid cannabidiol hemp oil in the pharmaceutical sector, along with the increasing legalization in the cultivation of industrial hemp has positively influenced the market size over the years. Omega 3 Market - The global omega-3 market is anticipated to be worth USD 3.82 billion by 2028. Factors likely to drive the industry's growth include a rise in the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), modifications in dietary habits, and the importance of immunity development. The addition of omega-3 ingredients to the diet tends to maintain brain and heart health, which strives to increase the demand for the product.

- The global omega-3 market is anticipated to be worth by 2028. Factors likely to drive the industry's growth include a rise in the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), modifications in dietary habits, and the importance of immunity development. The addition of omega-3 ingredients to the diet tends to maintain brain and heart health, which strives to increase the demand for the product. Hospital Gowns Market - The global hospital gowns market is expected to be worth USD 12.8 billion by 2030 and reveal a CAGR of 12.88%. Primary factors likely to drive this growth include an enhancement in the number of surgeries and a rise in the cases of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) owing to poor sanitation and precaution.

- The global hospital gowns market is expected to be worth by 2030 and reveal a CAGR of 12.88%. Primary factors likely to drive this growth include an enhancement in the number of surgeries and a rise in the cases of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) owing to poor sanitation and precaution. Genomics Market - The global genomics market size is projected to reach USD 94.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The growing demand for novel therapeutic and research applications in genomics is indicative of global growth. Factors such as increasing demand for gene therapy, drug discovery, customized medicines, and a rise in cancer cases all around the world have positively impacted the genomics market.

Explore more Market Research Reports by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Press Releases

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights