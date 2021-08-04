Cyber Security Market to grow by USD 189.70 billion|Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cybersecurity market is set to grow by USD 189.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The cybersecurity market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increase in the use of mobile devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cyber Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cyber Security Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Government
- BFSI
- ICT
- Manufacturing
- Others
- Deployment
- On-premises Solutions
- Cloud-based Solutions
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Cyber Security Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the cybersecurity market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, The Boeing Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., and Trend Micro Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cyber Security Market size
- Cyber Security Market trends
- Cyber Security Market industry analysis
The increase in the use of mobile devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of deployment will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cybersecurity market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cyber Security Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cybersecurity market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cybersecurity market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cybersecurity market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- McAfee LLC
- The Boeing Co.
- Trend Micro Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
