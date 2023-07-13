Cyber Security: MIM Software Authorized as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA)

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software is proud to announce that it has been authorized by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA)—reinforcing its commitment to global cybersecurity.

The CVE Program is an international and community-driven initiative that identifies, defines, and catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. As a CNA, MIM Software will assign and publish CVE Records, allowing the community to rapidly discover and correlate vulnerability information which will be used to protect systems against attacks.

"We're thrilled to join this vital, community-driven program. Our CNA status allows us to enhance our cybersecurity measures and deliver critical vulnerability information to our customers faster," said Jonathan Papcun, Director of Engineering, Security & Infrastructure at MIM Software. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to transparency and protecting our customers and patients," he added.

About the CVE Program 

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalog. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published by organizations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities. 

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, and Cardiac Imaging.

To learn more, visit mimsoftware.com/security

