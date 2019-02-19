Cyber security pioneer, CipherTechs, enters the Boston/New England Market

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherTechs, a leading New York City-based cyber security company, announced it is expanding into northern New England with the opening of a new regional office in Boston.

CipherTechs has been protecting the information and business process of some of the most prestigious brands in healthcare, financial services, retail and other industries for over 18 years. The company will offer security solutions, audit services, managed security services and training to businesses in the Boston metropolitan area and beyond. The expansion follows the company's move into the international market with the opening of an EMEA headquarters in Kilkenny, Ireland.

CipherTechs is competitively distinguished in the information security industry in several areas including the following:

100% security focused – CipherTechs is exclusively focused on security, unlike competitors which offer security as just one of a mix of IT services. Information security is simply too critical to leave in the hands of underqualified technicians, the company believes. As a result, its exclusive focus on security has enabled CipherTechs to attract and retain many of the industry's top cyber security engineers.

Broadest service offering – CipherTechs delivers a full suite of security services, spanning everything from cloud security, malware protection and firewalls to digital forensics, identity management and endpoint security, to name just a few services. Most competitors specialize in one or a few point product solutions.

Offensive security specialists – CipherTechs stands out for its extensive expertise in offensive security, with certified analysts and engineers offering a range of penetration testing and other ethical hacking services for proactively protecting businesses' networks and systems from attacks.

Collaborative managed services – CipherTechs is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that goes beyond basic security monitoring services, offering a co-managed security service for detection and response, compliance, and other security needs. It collaborates with clients, becoming an extension of their IT security team working in tandem with clients' resources. Managed devices are deployed on the clients' premises and clients retain full control of their assets and infrastructure.

Dark Web intelligence – CipherTechs engineers and analysts continuously and covertly infiltrate elements of the Dark Web for intelligence gathering purposes in the protection of clients. They monitor the latest developments in data breaches, schemes, attacks and other threats from state-sponsored and lone wolf bad actors.

Vendor agnostic – CipherTechs takes a vendor agnostic approach to the products it deploys for clients, using only technologies first vetted and approved by its engineering team. The company continuously lab tests both established and emerging product capabilities in real-world customer scenarios to arrive at the most effective risk protection. CipherTechs engineers are also certified in each product it sells.

"The cyber security threats that New England companies face are growing more advanced each day, and the technology used to confront these threats are expanding just as quickly. This, along with increased compliance obligations, puts an enormous strain on IT budgets and resources," said Michael Quattrochi, CipherTechs CEO. "While the region is rich with healthcare, finance, tech and vertical players, we saw an unserved need for a full suite of customized, affordable and managed security services that offer the highest levels of protection and compliance. Our mission is to deliver an unparalleled level of information security expertise."

Security Awareness Event: The Threat is Real

To kick-off its New England market launch, Ciphertechs will co-host a free lunch & learn educational event with email security specialist, Mimecast, called The Threat is Real. The event brings together IT and business leaders to identify the best practices in meeting evolving cybersecurity compliance guidelines, maintaining technology, and safeguarding against threats that impact industries in the region.

The Threat is Real event will feature two prominent New England-based cybersecurity experts, including Arthur House, Chief Cybersecurity Risk Office for the State of Connecticut, and Sandy Bacik, Senior Compliance and Cybersecurity Auditor at Ciphertechs.

It will take place on Thursday, February 21st from 12:00-2:00pm at Flanders Fish Market - 22 Chesterfield Rd, East Lyme, CT. 06333, with a creative lunch menu provided by Connecticut's largest full-service restaurant and award-winning seafood marketplace.

For more information about CipherTechs and its security solutions, please visit www.ciphertechs.com.

About CipherTechs

CipherTechs, Inc. is a privately held information security services provider delivering security solutions for businesses using the power of Internet communications. We audit, design and implement information security solutions in areas of IP networking, firewalls, application security, risk assessment, traffic monitoring, encryption, redundancy and strong authentication. With offices in New York, Boston and Kilkenny, Ireland, our mission is to deliver an unparalleled level of information security expertise. Our experience, strategic partnerships and research allow us to create superior solutions.

