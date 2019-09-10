Cyber Security Suite Adds Cyber Threat Alerting and Quarantine

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismic, a global leader in cloud-based IT management and security technology, has released a new Cyber Security Suite version featuring real-time threat alerting and device quarantine to detect, isolate, and prevent cyber security breaches. These new features, plus the industry-leading patch management already available in Cyber Security Suite, provides IT departments with both endpoint security and management in a single console.

The inability to see attacks and prioritize patching is the No. 1 issue in IT security according to Gartner. Cyber Security Suite aims to solve this problem, which would stop more than 80 percent of all breaches from occurring. Cyber Security Suite consists of a single, lightweight agent, which provides continuous management and monitoring of endpoint activity and protects by automating the response to cyber security breaches. The instant the suspicious activity of a malicious process is detected, the process is stopped, and the device is proactively quarantined to prevent further infection.

Cyber Security Suite allows IT and Security professionals to:

See and Stop Attacks: See precisely which machines are being actively exploited enterprise-wide and filter by specific vulnerability and available patches.

"Cyber Security Suite gives IT and Security teams a real-time picture and response time to any unpatched or vulnerable endpoints on their network, as well as the ability to isolate and remediate endpoints," says Diane Rogers, Chief Product Officer at Verismic.

About Verismic Software, Inc.

Verismic Software Inc. is a global industry leader providing cloud-based IT management and security technology focused on enabling greater efficiency, cost-savings and security control for users, all while engaging in endpoint management. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Verismic is a growing and dynamic organization with offices in four countries and 12 partners in nine countries. Verismic works with companies ranging from 50 to 10,000 endpoints delivering a variety of solutions. Verismic's software portfolio includes, Cloud Management Suite (CMS) and Cloud Security Suite. For more information, visit www.cloudmanagementsuite.com.

