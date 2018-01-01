Cyber Symposium 2018 Spotlights Cybersecurity's Promise in a Constantly Changing World - from Corporate Concerns to U.S. Election Threats and Global Risks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC), a non-profit dedicated to educating governments, academia and private businesses on cyberattack prevention, announced today its 3rd annual Cyber Symposium, which will be held Oct. 8-9, 2018 in Colorado Springs. The premier event brings together luminaries and cyber experts to illuminate cyber dangers and the innovations and emerging technologies that can prevent and mitigate them.

This year's theme is "Hope for the Future," and will feature Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who founded the NCC, and Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and the NSA. The two will share the stage during a fireside chat to discuss threats and solutions in cybersecurity.

Attendees can expect to hear thought leaders and experts discuss a range of topics such as emerging cybersecurity technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), protecting critical infrastructure, risk management and workforce development. Highlights include an insider's look at critical cybersecurity threats and solutions, a deep-dive into the federal government's latest Risk Management Framework guidelines, and sessions on women in cybersecurity and cybersecurity education for K-12 students.

Also on the agenda are global threats and state and federal defense strategies – key issues given the U.S. Intelligence Community's long-standing assessment of Russian interference in the U.S. electoral process and ongoing national concerns of cyberattacks against public and private infrastructure across the country.

"Cybersecurity threats are constantly increasing and changing, putting new and challenging pressures on government and business leaders around the country," says Vance Brown, CEO of the NCC. "From ransomware DDoS attacks and threats to our electoral process and critical infrastructure, there's a lot to defend against. This year's National Cyber Symposium delivers clear and actionable advice on all those issues and gives government agencies and businesses the insights they need to mitigate attacks."

Designed for both technical and non-technical professionals in business, government, education and the military, the 2018 National Cyber Symposium will be hosted at the beautiful five-star Broadmoor Hotel & Resort. For more information and to register, visit https://cybersymposium.org.

The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is a non-profit organization created in May 2016 through state legislation HB16-1453, at the behest of Gov. John Hickenlooper after a trip he took to Tel Aviv and learned about the Israeli Cybersecurity Center that brings together government officials, university researchers and private businesses to trade knowledge about preventing cyberattacks. NCC provides cybersecurity leadership, services, education and training and a cybersecurity community for public officials, business executives and the workforce. Its aim is to promote awareness of cyber issues and to help shape public policy, foster job creation and entrepreneurship, and help develop the cyber workforce. For more information, visit https://cyber-center.org.

