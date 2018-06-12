Cyber-Warfare Expert and Bestselling Author Peter W. Singer to Keynote Gigamon Cybersecurity Summit in Chicago

Peter W. Singer, 21st century cyber-warfare scholar and best-selling author will headline the event and discuss the #1 threat facing American businesses. A thought provoking panel discussion will feature top security experts from Imperva and Samaritan Ministries International.

Enterprise organizations, security professionals and media are encouraged to register here. The complimentary event pass includes breakfast and networking opportunities.

EVENT DETAILS

Gigamon Cybersecurity Summit

Date: Tuesday, June 12

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Location: The Drake at Oak Brook in Oak Brook, IL

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

8:15 a.m. – Ananda Rajagopal, Vice President, Products and Solutions at Gigamon

10:00 a.m. – Peter W. Singer, 21st century cyber-warfare scholar and best-selling author.

PANELS

A morning panel discussion between security industry experts will explore the importance and the responsibility of businesses to use every cybersecurity dollar to get the maximum return on buying down risk.

8:45 a.m. – "Buying Down Cybersecurity Risk"

Moderator: Kim DeCarlis, CMO at Gigamon

Panelists:

Mike Martin , Application and Data Security Specialist at Imperva

, Application and Data Security Specialist at Imperva Caleb Crosmun , Security Engineer at Samaritan Ministries International

PARTNER TECHNOLOGY PAVILION

Visit Gigamon partners to learn more about their advanced security solutions and services: FireEye, ExtraHop, Presidio, Imperva, Fortinet, ProtectWise, Proofpoint, Nexum, Konsultek, Sirius and Teneo.

Follow Gigamon on Social Media

Stay up to date on Gigamon news on LinkedIn and Facebook, follow live Twitter updates all day and use #GigamonCyberSecuritySummit18 when posting about the event.

About Gigamon

Gigamon is leading the convergence of network and security operations to reduce complexity and increase efficiency of the security stack. The Company's GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform is a next generation network packet broker purpose-built for security that helps organizations make threats more visible across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, deploy resources faster and maximize the performance of security tools. Global 2000 companies and government agencies rely on Gigamon solutions to stop tool sprawl and save costs. Learn how you can make your infrastructure more resilient, more agile and more secure at www.gigamon.com, on our blog and Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-warfare-expert-and-bestselling-author-peter-w-singer-to-keynote-gigamon-cybersecurity-summit-in-chicago-300664662.html

SOURCE Gigamon, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gigamon.com

