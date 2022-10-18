Cyber Warfare Expert Chase Cunningham Joins Zentera’s Advisory Board to Help Accelerate Zero Trust Adoption

Zero Trust Provides Next-Generation Network Security, Significantly Enhancing Corporate Cybersecurity

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentera Systems, Inc. , the leader in Zero Trust Security for the digitally-transformed enterprise, today announced that its board of directors has named Dr. Chase Cunningham to its advisory board. Cunningham brings to Zentera significant practical experience in cyber security, and in particular the implementation and operational aspects of Zero Trust Security.

"The industry is undergoing a paradigm shift to replace legacy network security with Zero Trust," said Jaushin Lee, president and CEO of Zentera. "When it comes to Zero Trust, the list of individuals who have contributed as much as Chase is very short indeed. We are truly honored to welcome him to our advisory board and look forward to his guidance."

Cunningham, also known as "Dr. Zero Trust," made a name for himself as the Principal Analyst for Zero Trust at Forrester and as the creator of the Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Framework. A former Navy and NSA Chief Cryptologist, he has deep technical expertise in Cyber Forensic and Analytic Operations and has served in various executive and leadership roles. Cunningham is also the author of several books on cybersecurity, including Cyber Warfare – Truth, Tactics, and Strategies and Rip Tide.

"Upgrading infrastructure to achieve Zero Trust may require significant time and investment," said Cunningham. "Zentera's unique security overlay provides an easy-to-deploy, software-defined method to protect applications and data in IT, OT, and cloud that avoids the pain of rip-and-replace. 2023 will be a banner year for Zero Trust adoption, and I look forward to helping the Company and industry take advantage of these critical benefits."

President Joe Biden's Executive Order 14028 mandates federal agencies to adopt a Zero Trust security posture by the end of fiscal year 2024. Zentera's ground-breaking CoIP® Platform helps implement Zero Trust controls consistent with NIST SP 800-207 in days, streamlining compliance with the executive order. CoIP Platform decouples network security from network infrastructure, delivering simple and powerful Zero Trust security protection and secure access for applications and data in existing on-premises, cloud, or complex hybrid environments.

Zentera Systems, the leader in Zero Trust Security solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise, offers award-winning Zero Trust networking, security, and access that overlays any fragmented infrastructure and cloud to deploy in less than a day. Global enterprises use Zentera's products to secure employee and third-party access, protect against cyberattacks and data leaks, and instantly secure hybrid applications and data in IT, OT and cloud environments. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.

