CyberAgent Selects Dell Technologies for Developing Generative AI and Machine Learning Infrastructure for Digital Advertising

Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers to help develop generative AI using large language models and leverage AI for advertising.

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) announces CyberAgent, a major digital advertising company in Japan, has selected Dell servers as the key IT infrastructure for powering its generative AI (GenAI) development and capabilities.

CyberAgent's "Kiwami Prediction AI" service maximizes advertising effectiveness. It uses the company's own large language models (LLMs) to create advertising text tailored to individual tastes and advertising mediums. The service also uses AI to forecast advertising results before distribution.

New Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers, equipped with eight NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, have improved the performance of CyberAgent's LLMs by 5.14 times when compared to its previous model. This improved performance will help CyberAgent deliver richer, more effective advertising content.

"We develop, research and incorporate AI into our business and the services we offer," said Daisuke Takahashi, solution architect, CIU, Group IT Department, CyberAgent, Inc. "We've used Dell PowerEdge servers to power our AI platforms for many years. Adding Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers to our IT foundation will help us further use AI to best serve our clients."

Announced last November, the PowerEdge XE9680 servers make it possible to update CyberAgent's LLMs faster and more frequently. CyberAgent can also perform high-speed fine-tuning of machine learning models according to the latest datasets.

One of the reasons for selecting Dell Technologies servers is that Dell can provide sophisticated maintenance support, such as delivering on-site support within four hoursi.

About CyberAgent
CyberAgent provides the Internet advertising business with the top market share in Japan as well as delivers the new futuristic Internet TV named "ABEMA." They continue to expand their business while creating new businesses in line with changes in the Internet industry. In 2016, they established the research and development organization named "AI Lab." In addition, they are working on research and development aimed at social implementation and academic contribution.

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

* This is an English translation by Dell Technologies of the Japanese language press release.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.

i Availability and terms of Dell ProSupport Services vary by region and by product. Onsite service availability varies by location, service and product purchased. Onsite service after remote diagnosis. Products that are not field serviceable would not be eligible for onsite support. For more information, contact your Dell sales representative.

