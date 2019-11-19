Cyberbit Aligns Cyber Range Training Scenarios With NICE Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberbit today announced that it has mapped training scenarios for Cyberbit Range , its cybersecurity training and simulation platform, to the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework . The mapping enables cybersecurity educators, training managers, and HR managers to align on how specific NICE Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSAs) are applied in real-world situations, leading to more focused, productive training experiences. By integrating NICE lexicon and definitions into corporate and academic settings, Cyberbit is helping to accelerate cybersecurity workforce development and improve the ability of enterprises to hire, train and retain skilled staff.

"We are taking NICE KSAs off the page and into the SOC," said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. "Mapping our training scenarios to NICE KSAs enables Cyberbit Range trainees to understand the context in which specific KSA's come into play in real world situations. Our customers appreciate the additional insight, and we're delighted to help accelerate the adoption of the NICE Framework, which we believe delivers much-needed clarity and standardization to cybersecurity hiring and training processes."

The NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework (NICE Framework) was developed by NIST to improve communication about how to identify, recruit, develop, and retain cybersecurity talent. It creates universal lexicon and language for describing cybersecurity job titles and the tasks associated with each job, as well as the specific Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSAs) needed to perform cybersecurity tasks.

Cyberbit Range features a multitude of simulated cyberattack scenarios for training. Scenarios range from simple to complex, multi-stage attacks. These scenarios are used by dozens of companies and universities including Purdue University, Miami Dade College, Metropolitan State University and the University of Maine at Augusta. With the new mapping, Cyberbit Range customers will be able to review the KSAs which a training scenario will focus on, allowing them to tailor their cyber range-driven training programs to cover the NICE Work Roles and KSAs they wish to focus on. Users will be able to search scenarios by Work Role to optimize their training time. Enterprise hiring managers can assess cybersecurity candidates based on NICE KSAs and choose the most appropriate attack simulation scenarios to evaluate candidates. The mapping will be available to Cyberbit customers via the website in late Q4 2019.

"Companies and universities, who offer opportunities for their staff and students to demonstrate that they can perform cybersecurity tasks and demonstrate competencies, is vital as our nation addresses the threats that exploit vulnerabilities in our cyberinfrastructure," notes Bill Newhouse, Deputy Director of NICE, National Institute of Standards and Technology, "Cyberbit's mapping of their training scenarios to NICE KSAs enables their range users to communicate and demonstrate their new competencies with a growing ecosystem of workforce, training, and education providers who already leverage the KSAs in the NICE Framework."

Cyberbit will demo Cyberbit Range at the NICE 2019 Conference occurring from November 18-20, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. On Tuesday November 19, Cyberbit's vice president of North American Sales, John D'Annunzio, will present a keynote session titled "Recruit. Train. Employ."

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit is the world-leading provider of cyber range training and simulation platforms, and the only provider of detection, response, automation and orchestration products across both IT and OT networks. Since founded in mid-2015 Cyberbit's products were rapidly adopted by enterprises, governments, academic institutions and MSSPs around the world. Cyberbit is backed by Elbit Systems and Claridge, and has offices in Israel, the US, Europe, and Asia. Follow Cyberbit on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@CYBERBITHQ). For more information about Cyberbit visit www.cyberbit.com . For more information about the Cyberbit Range platform visit www.cyberbit.com/solutions/cyber-range or email sales@cyberbit.com.

