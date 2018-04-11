Cyberbit Announces New Cybersecurity Technology Portfolio for Managed Service Providers

Cyberbit's MSP/MSSP portfolio brings together four highly demanded technologies: security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), operational technology (OT) monitoring, and a cyber range platform for simulated training. Available as an integrated technology stack or as standalone technologies, the new portfolio enables security service providers to increase revenues, expand their service offering, differentiate, and scale their operation.

"We strongly believe in the MSSP market and expect it to grow significantly, driven by the global shortage in cybersecurity professionals, coupled with the need to manage complex incidents in increased volumes," said Adi Dar, CEO at Cyberbit. "We are investing time and resources in optimizing our offering for MSSPs, adding product capabilities and win-win business models that are helping our MSSP customers rise above the competition."

Leveraging the new portfolio, service providers can tap into the rapidly growing OT security market and address the pains of critical infrastructure organizations by offering OT security as a service. In addition, the new expanded portfolio enables MSPs and MSSPs to offer new services in high demand such as:

Managed detection and response (MDR),

Managed incident response,

Managed SOC,

Managed threat hunting, and;

Cyber range training services

Service providers using Cyberbit's portfolio benefit from a single-vendor, integrated technology stack. By consolidating multiple technologies, and by simplifying and automating work processes, MSSPs can increase the number of managed customers, and respond to massive volumes of alerts, without having to increase their headcount.

"As an MSSP, a key challenge in scaling and increasing profitability is the overwhelming amount of security technologies and the increasing volumes of incidents," said Sandeep Vijayaraghavan, CEO at AforeCybersec. "Cyberbit's approach of automating, orchestrating and consolidating technologies helps us grow business, streamline our operation, improve quality of service and remain competitive."

Cyberbit's portfolio has been optimized for service providers and includes out-of-the-box multi-tenancy, SLA reports, convenient rebranding, report sharing, as well as MSSP pricing models aligned with service provider business goals. Cyberbit's current portfolio is already being used by multiple service providers in North America, Europe and Asia, including MNS Group in the US and AforeCyberSec in India.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides a consolidated detection and response platform that protects an organization's entire attack surface across IT, OT and IoT networks. Cyberbit products have been forged in the toughest environments on the globe and include: endpoint detection and response powered by behavioral analysis, security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR), ICS/SCADA security (OT security), and the world's leading cyber range for simulated cyber training.

Since founded in mid-2015 Cyberbit's products were rapidly adopted by enterprises, governments, academic institutions and MSSPs around the world. Cyberbit is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) and has offices in Israel, the US, Europe, and Asia.

