Cyberbit Provides Enhanced Visibility Into OT Networks With Release 6.0 of SCADAShield

The latest version of SCADAShield provides OT managers with advanced asset tracking and profiling. As a result, OT managers benefit from granular visibility into asset attributes such as serial number, device ID and software version. The platform can now also detect asset vulnerabilities and recommend on the best way to remediate them. This comes in addition to SCADAShield's rich set of capabilities for industrial control network monitoring that includes advanced network mapping, anomaly detection for zero-day threats, automated policy generation and policy enforcement, and signed threat detection.

"The recent uptick in attacks on critical infrastructures signifies the security gaps in OT networks," said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. "At the same time, our customer base in the critical infrastructure space is growing and communicating visibility as their main obstacle in achieving operational continuity and security. Our new SCADAShield platform addresses this need by providing best-in-market, real-time, and informative asset discovery and visibility."

SCADAShield is a world-leading industrial control systems network monitoring platform which provides visibility, cyber resilience and operational continuity for OT networks by using granular deep-packet inspection (GDPI) of OT communication. SCADAShield is used by electric grids, transportation networks, manufacturing companies, smart buildings and data centers. It is the first system publicly announced to be used for smart building cyber resilience. SCADAShield is the gold winner of the 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for best ICS/SCADA Security Product.

To learn more about Cyberbit's SCADAShield platform, visit the SCADAShield page or email sales@cyberbit.com.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit is the world-leading provider of cyber ranges for cybersecurity training and simulation. Cyberbit is also one of the first to provide a consolidated threat detection and response platform that includes: security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR), ICS/SCADA security (OT security), and endpoint detection and response powered by behavioral analysis. This unique platform provides a consolidated detection and response platform protecting an organization's entire attack surface across IT, OT and IoT networks. Since founded in mid-2015 Cyberbit's products were rapidly adopted by enterprises, governments, higher education institutions and MSSPs. Cyberbit is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT). Cyberbit has offices in Israel, the US, Europe, and Asia. Follow Cyberbit on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@CYBERBITHQ).

Cyberbit Contacts:

Sharon Rosenman, VP Marketing, Cyberbit

sharon.rosenman@cyberbit.com

Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager Corporate Communications & Digital, Elbit Systems

Cell: 972-54-9998809

dana.noyman@elbitsystems.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyberbit-provides-enhanced-visibility-into-ot-networks-with-release-6-0-of-scadashield-300673132.html

SOURCE Cyberbit Ltd.