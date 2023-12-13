CyberCatch Launches Innovative Solution To Enable Compliance with Secure AI Cybersecurity Controls Guidelines Jointly Issued by Agencies of United States, United Kingdom and 16 Other Nations

CyberCatch

13 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch" or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution provider of continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative solution to enable compliance with Guidelines for Secure AI System Development, jointly issued by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), along with partner agencies from 16 nations.

The Guidelines for Secure AI System Development was issued on November 26, 2023 jointly by agencies from U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France and other nations and apply to all types of AI systems to ensure secure by design is a top priority and cyber risk is mitigated by implementing 50 cybersecurity controls in AI systems design, development, deployment and operations.

AI systems are widely and rapidly being used whether involving models hosted by an organization or making use of external application programming interfaces and are now a high value target of cyber attackers, ranging from hostile nations to criminal gangs.

CyberCatch's unique AI-enabled Secure AI Compliance Manager Software as a Service (SaaS) solution is a first-to-market and enables 6 times faster compliance accurately and at an investment less than any other for compliance, so any organization can perform a compliance assessment and implement and maintain the 50 cybersecurity controls prescribed by the Guidelines, but also implement an additional 5 cybersecurity controls prescribed by Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (FOIS) to address additional threats unique to AI systems.

CyberCatch's solution is unique, first-to-market, most affordable and an unmatched value proposition, comprised of:

  • AI-enabled cybersecurity advisor to guide and answer any questions so the compliance risk assessment can be completed quickly and accurately
  • Workflow engine for the compliance risk assessment
  • All prescribed 55 controls organized by domains
  • Compliance tips
  • Policy and procedure templates
  • Charts, reports and evidence repository

"CyberCatch is once again at the forefront with an innovative solution. With our new solution, any organization can now easily, quickly and affordably comply and implement the 55 cybersecurity controls and attain and maintain cyber safety. The cyber attackers are using new tactics, techniques and procedures such as evasion, extraction, poisoning and back-door attacks to target AI systems. CyberCatch is a must-have cyber risk mitigation solution for AI systems," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

To see a demo, visit the CyberCatch solution website.

About CyberCatch
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

