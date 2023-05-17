CyberCatch Shares Example of Helping Customers Attain Cybersecurity Compliance in Two Weeks or Less Versus Three Months or More with AI-Enabled Solution

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to share an example of how customers are attaining compliance with cybersecurity requirements in two weeks or less versus three months or more.

Source Nutraceutical, Inc. (SNI) provides regulatory compliance, clinical research and custom-built clinical trials to companies in natural health, pharmaceutical, and food industries carry out life-saving clinical research to support the advancement of healthcare in Canada and around the world. It is based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

SNI, as a proactive measure, signed up with CyberCatch to enhance its cyber risk management and ensure full compliance with Canada's national cybersecurity standard, CAN/CIOSC 104.

"We are delighted with CyberCatch's AI-enabled cybersecurity compliance solution and how within two weeks we were able to attain full compliance, instead of taking months and months and incurring excessive costs. The AI-enablement, coupled with expert virtual CISOs, is a highly effective and efficient continuous cyber risk mitigation solution. We are extremely pleased," said David Gudmundson, Chief Financial Officer, SNI.

"CyberCatch is honored to have been selected by SNI as its cybersecurity partner. SNI is an example of how with precision and efficiency we help our customers take their cyber risk management to the next level with our AI-enabled comprehensive solution to mitigate cyber risk continuously and keep our customers not only in compliance, but also one step ahead of rapidly increasing cyber threats," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

For further information: [email protected]

SOURCE CyberCatch