CyberClan announces key executive hires, as well as an expanding global team as the company continues to grow exponentially in 2020

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberClan, a global leader in end-to-end cybersecurity services, announced today the appointment of Larry Whiteside, Jr. as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective June 15 and John H. Frey as Director of Global Channels & Alliances effective June 29. In addition, CyberClan has nearly doubled its global team in just four short months to meet the demands of new business.

Growing from a top notch incident response team formerly called Network Test Labs, CyberClan has become a major player in the Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) market with expansive services in incident response, managed detection and response, as well as in security solutions and assessments. With over 25-years' experience in building and running cybersecurity programs and holding C-level security executive roles in multiple industries, Whiteside has played a critical role in helping companies understand cybersecurity as a high priority focus in their business. As CTO, Whiteside will lead the effort in building a superior technology stack.

"We expect Larry's deep knowledge of the security industry and technologies to be paramount to our ability to innovate and emerge as the leading SOC-as-a-service provider and most sophisticated MSSP in the market" remarked CyberClan CEO and president Richard D'Souza.

Frey comes to CyberClan with more than 25-years' in leadership positions with global organizations including technology solution providers such as Price Waterhouse, E&Y, IBM, EMC, and Veritas. In this new role, Frey will be responsible for building key relationships with trusted partners to expand CyberClan's market reach. Partner alliances will cover select vertical solution experts, partners with presence in targeted geo-based markets, and essential enabling technology partners.

"John's exceptional talent for building relationships creates trust with customers in both commercial and public sector communities by highlighting underlying technologies to ensure solutions are clear and with a laser focus on bringing added value as top priority. Partners and alliances open doors and expand awareness of our value – working as a force-multiplier to all our efforts" remarked CyberClan Chief Strategy Officer, Mary Beth Borgwing.

The company has also added headcount in project management, sales, marketing, and technical expertise across all their service areas.

About CyberClan

CyberClan is a global organization that works at all points in the cybersecurity process; we defend by reactively handling adverse incidents to mitigate impacts, and remediate root causes, we protect by proactively assessing risks and advising on strategies and solutions, and we help secure our clients for the future by actively working as a virtual and dedicated security resource. As preeminent Incident Response experts, CyberClan [formerly Network Test Labs] solutions and services stand alone in the market. CyberClan started on the frontline leading clients through their most challenging experiences. This technology and technique in foundational expertise of the most difficult tasks led to the development of our comprehensive portfolio in a class leading MSSP. For more information, contact Erin Keating at [email protected] or visit www.cyberclan.com

Contact:

Erin Keating

703-795-9477

[email protected]

SOURCE CyberClan

Related Links

https://www.cyberclan.com

