CyberConvoy Sweeps Three Categories in CISOs Connect 2023 CISO Choice Awards

CyberConvoy

16 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

Honors Prestigious CISO Choice Award Winner for Best Start-up Security Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberConvoy, a disruptive provider of solutions that maximize defense responsiveness, is proud to announce that it has swept three categories in CISOs Connect's CISO Choice vendor recognition program, including the coveted award for Best Start-up Security Company.

Additionally, CyberConvoy won the MSSP and SIEM categories in this year's CISO-selected competition held by CISOs Connect, the premier organization for the professional development of Chief Information Security Officers.

The Best Security Start-up Company recognizes the innovative efforts of a company whose solution has been in beta or generally available for under two years. 

"It is a great honor to receive this distinguished award from CISOs Connect," said Zisha Twersky, CyberConvoy's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "CyberConvoy aims to positively disrupt the market with innovative technology designed to enhance the responsiveness of operator teams. We are passionate about our work, and are grateful that the esteemed Board of CISO Judges recognized our potential to revolutionize the cybersecurity space."

Detecting, managing, and responding to threats constitute the core activities of many cybersecurity operational teams. Even the most efficient teams still require a significant amount of time to generate actionable results. 

But that doesn't have to be the case. CyberConvoy's artificial intelligence-driven platform allows documented results to be achieved in as little as 90 minutes from engagement with a fresh and unique approach to empowering operators.  

"CyberConvoy earned the title of the Best Startup this year due to the exceptional integration capabilities of its solution and its capacity to swiftly engage and produce results," said Angela Williams, UL Solutions SVP & CISO, and a member of the preeminent Board of Judges that selected the winners. "Positioned to make a significant impact in the traditional SOC/SIEM/IR spaces, CyberConvoy promises to be a disruptive force, enabling teams to enhance efficiency and deliver rapid results."

CyberConvoy is making its mark in the Managed Extended Detection and Response and Incident Response markets with an innovative platform that maximizes defense responsiveness by seamlessly integrating the Security Operations Center and Security Information and Event Management under one unified methodology.

CyberConvoy's ArmadaAI and C.O.R .E. platforms are designed to leverage custom-developed AI, integrate with any system capable of producing logs, and allow operators to interact effortlessly through Natural Language Processing.  The company also provides unmatched support through 24/7 access to top-tier engineers.

"Kudos to CyberConvoy for its remarkable achievements in so short a time," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect. "Our CISO Choice Awards program, run by CISOs who are in the trenches daily, is dedicated to helping our community zero in on the best technologies based on their real-world experience.

About CyberConvoy
CyberConvoy's team of cybersecurity professionals harnesses artificial intelligence to immediately identify any threat, ensuring swift deployment of protection to prevent a full-blown breach. CyberConvoy uniquely customizes our solution to clients, and prides itself on our nimble 24/7/365 protection that saves clients millions of dollars in potential losses.

We are trusted by leading companies across industries that depend on our ability to resolve cyber incidents in less than 7 ½ minutes on average.

Media Contact:
Jessica Lowell
845-585-0100
[email protected] 

SOURCE CyberConvoy

