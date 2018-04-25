Cybercrime Magazine launched as Page ONE for the cybersecurity industry

According to the report, cybercrime will cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021, up from $3 trillion in 2015. This represents the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history, risks the incentives for innovation and investment, and will be more profitable than the global trade of all major illegal drugs combined.

For the past four years, Cybersecurity Ventures has been researching, compiling, and publishing the most widely cited cybersecurity facts, figures and statistics on cybercrime and the cybersecurity market.

Cybersecurity Ventures' reports and data have been quoted and featured by the largest media outlets globally, as well as academia, governments, associations, vendors, and industry experts. Cybercrime Magazine will consolidate all of that research, and provide additional material from credible third parties.

"Cybercrime Magazine has launched in direct response to what our followers have been asking us for," says Steve Morgan, founder and Editor-in-Chief for the new media. "The market needs a go-to destination - a single page - where they can find the latest research data on our market. Our mission is to provide that and be 'Page ONE' for the cybersecurity community."

The first quarterly edition of Cybercrime Magazine features cybercrime damage costs, global spending on cybersecurity, employment figures, ransomware statistics, VC and M&A activity, cyber arrests and convictions, cybercrime and cyberwarfare diaries, and expert opinion from industry thought leaders.

Cybercrime Magazine also features community resources such as an event calendar, a list of hacker movies, a directory of M.S. in Cybersecurity programs at universities and colleges, lists of cybersecurity companies broken down by categories, and other compilations.

"Our target demographic is the same as our Official Annual Cybercrime Report - which is all of society," adds Morgan. "Our followers include CIOs, CISOs, IT security teams, educators, parents, students, and anyone that wants to know more about cybercrime and cybersecurity."

Go to CybercrimeMagazine.com to read the first edition of Cybercrime Magazine.

